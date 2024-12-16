2025 NFL mock draft roundup: Who can fix Patriots' biggest problems?

The New England Patriots suffered another tough loss -- their fourth in a row -- in Sunday's Week 15 road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Patriots, trailing 16-3 with about five minutes left in the third quarter, had a third-and-1 at the Cardinals' 4-yard line. They couldn't get that one yard, though, as two runs up the middle failed. It was a huge missed opportunity to trim the Cardinals' lead to one score. Arizona eventually won 30-17.

The loss highlighted many issues for the Patriots. All season, we've talked about the need for a No. 1 wideout and a franchise left tackle, and how the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft is a good place to address one, and potentially both, of those roster weaknesses. The Patriots currently own the No. 3 overall pick in the first round.

Those two positions were bad Sunday, too. Zero Patriots wideouts caught more than three passes. Rookie wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk had zero catches on only one target. Left tackle Vederian Lowe also played poorly and gave up one sack.

But there are also huge issues on defense for the Patriots. These problems are so glaring that it might even make sense for the team to use its 2025 first-round selection on a pass rusher.

The pass rush was non-existent versus the Cardinals, tallying zero sacks and only two QB hits. A bad pass rush makes the rest of the defense's job so much more difficult. The Patriots have the fourth-fewest sacks in the league with 27, and nine of them came in a Week 10 win over the Chicago Bears. So, in the other 13 games, the Patriots have a total of just 18 sacks. That's just brutal.

At this rate, taking a player such as Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter might be the smartest idea for the Patriots in Round 1. Carter, who's an athletic pass rusher at 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds, tallied a career-high 10 sacks with 37 solo tackles and two forced fumbles for the Nittany Lions this season. He's a major reason why Penn State was able to earn a College Football Playoff berth.

Watch Abdul Carter run down this play. pic.twitter.com/AGHuNHDiw9 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 16, 2024

Which players should the Patriots target with their 2025 first-round pick?

Here's a roundup of predictions from recent expert mock drafts.

Field Yates, ESPN: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

"The most electric player in the class and top-ranked prospect on my board, Hunter offers difference-making ability on both sides of the ball. He has rare acceleration and high-end playmaking traits as a receiver, but I also see lockdown cover skills -- including elite ball skills and instincts -- as a cornerback. Consider that he not only is sixth in receiving yards (1,152) and second in TD catches (14) on offense but also has four interceptions and 10 pass breakups on defense.

"The Patriots have a significant need at left tackle, so targeting someone such as Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. is at least a conversation. But once factoring in holes at receiver and the cornerback spot opposite of Christian Gonzalez, Hunter is too good to pass up."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

"Offensive line has to be a priority for the Patriots, but Tetairoa McMillan may be higher ranked on their board. Most draft decision-makers would tell you that best player available outweighs need, but this would be an interesting case study to that point with the Patriots."

Joseph Acosta, SB Nation: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

"I think New England would run to the podium if the board fell this way. Hunter is an electrifying talent who would be a good receiver, but could be an incredible cornerback with his instincts and ball skills. A duo of Hunter and Christian Gonzalez would be one of the NFL’s best young duos."

Rob Rang, FOX Sports: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

"No one needs to tell Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo about the impact quality defenders can have on a franchise. Carter has the most explosive first step of anyone in this class. Pair him with blossoming star Keion White and the Patriots could have the makings of a dominant defensive line."

Daniel Flick, Sports Illustrated: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

"The Patriots need to surround rookie quarterback Drake Maye with better pieces. New England is last in the league in passing offense, averaging only 170 yards per game, and needs help on its offensive line and with its skill-position talent. How special is Hunter? He’s top six in the country in receptions (92), receiving yards (1,152) and receiving touchdowns (14), and nobody’s certain whether he’s better suited to play receiver or cornerback at the next level. He intercepted four passes this fall, two of which came in his final three games. No matter where the Patriots put him, he’ll be a star."

"College football's best player, Travis Hunter stars on both sides of the football for the Buffaloes and averages more than 130 snaps per game. That's not going to happen in the NFL, however. The New England Patriots would have to decide if Hunter's better-suited as a top-end wide receiver prospect or a guy who has a decade-long career as a shutdown cornerback. With the franchise's future at quarterback solidified with Drake Maye, drafting the best player overall makes sense here if he's available."

Owain Jones, Pro Football Network: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

"Abdul Carter possesses significant potential in the 2025 edge rusher class and is just beginning to tap into his abilities. Standing at 6’3” and weighing 252 pounds, he showcases elite athleticism and an aggressive approach to pass rushing. His physicality, flexibility, and explosive movements enable him to win battles on the line almost instantly.

"Although he is still developing his repertoire of pass-rush techniques, as Carter continues to learn the position and refine his skills, he has the potential to become one of the top edge rushers in the NFL."