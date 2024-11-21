The New England Patriots have mixed in a few wins in recent weeks -- which could make things a bit more interesting next spring.

After holding a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for stretches early in the 2024 season, the Patriots currently sit at No. 6 in the draft order with a 3-8 record. If they stay outside the top five, that likely means top prospects like Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter -- a popular selection for New England in earlier mock drafts -- would be off the board.

So, which direction could the Patriots go in if they pick sixth (or later) in the 2025 draft? You could argue wide receiver is their biggest need to support rookie Drake Maye, who has franchise quarterback material but a severe lack of weapons. You could also make the case for an offensive tackle considering New England has the NFL's worst offensive line by several metrics and needs to invest in keeping Maye upright.

The Patriots also have issues on defense, though. Their need for another elite cornerback opposite Christian Gonzalez was evident last Sunday when Los Angeles Rams wide receivers Puka Nakua and Cooper Kupp torched their secondary. They lack a dynamic pass-rusher as well after trading away both Matthew Judon and Joshua Uche.

New England's wide variety of needs is reflected in the wide range of mock drafts that have been published since Sunday: We found five different mock drafts that projected five different players going to the Patriots at No. 6.

Here are the picks and the authors' explanation for each:

Connor Rogers, NBC Sports: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

"Each week Drake Maye shows why he was the third overall pick in the draft. Now, New England needs to put the proper supporting cast around him both at pass catcher and on the offensive line. McMillan is the type of physical receiver you can funnel your pass game through, essentially their version of Nico Collins in this scenario."

Matt Miller, ESPN: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

"Left tackle is an important need for the Patriots, but the offensive tackle class isn't strong beyond Kelvin Banks Jr. So instead of reaching, the Patriots could fill another need at corner with Johnson, my top-rated prospect in the class.

"The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Johnson fits the mold of Pat Surtain II, showing excellent ball skills and the physicality to hang with NFL wide receivers. He has been limited by injuries this season but has two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns.

"Pairing Johnson with 2023 first-rounder Christian Gonzalez would give the Patriots a legitimate spot of strength on defense, and having two top corners on rookie contracts would give New England flexibility to build around them."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"Drake Maye has shown a lot of promise in his early performances, so it is nice to have confidence building around him. They need to draft offensive linemen, sign offensive linemen and then draft some more offensive linemen. It begins at No. 6 overall with the selection of Will Campbell."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

"Williams has All-Pro traits, and with the correct development in New England can maximize those reasonably raw skills."

Ian Valentino, 33rd Team: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

"Going with a playmaker or blocker would make sense here, but James Pearce Jr. is a foundational pass-rusher.

"His play has picked up during the season, and the traits are undeniable. His speed and flexibility put him in elite territory for this class, comparable to top-edge presences from the last few years."