The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs with a 40-22 victory in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night, and if there's one takeaway from this game, it's that championships are won in the trenches.

The Eagles pass rush made life miserable for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes all game long. Despite not blitzing, the Eagles pressured Mahomes on about half of his dropbacks. They sacked him six times and forced three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble).

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles offensive line did a good job protecting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who completed 17 of 22 pass attempts for 221 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, while also running for 72 yards and another score en route to winning Super Bowl MVP.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The New England Patriots have a lot of needs to address this offseason, and several of them are on the offensive and defensive lines. Edge rusher is perhaps the most glaring need for the Patriots, who tallied a league-low 28 sacks this past season. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter would be the ideal pick for the Patriots at No. 4 overall, but he might not make it that far.

The safest pick might be LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell. He is the highest-rated offensive lineman in the 2025 draft class, and the Patriots need a dependable left tackle to protect franchise quarterback Drake Maye.

The Patriots have to address their offensive and defensive line weaknesses in free agency, too, where they'll have a league-leading $120 million in salary cap space to spend. But bolstering those positions has to be a major priority at the draft. And luckily for the Patriots, this class is loaded with quality front seven players who can rush the passer.

Which players might the Patriots pursue in the first round? Here's a roundup of post-Super Bowl expert mock drafts.

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"There’s plenty to nitpick with Campbell (and this offensive tackle class, in general). However, the longer you watch tape — and the more you hear from people about his football character — the harder it is to doubt him. Familiar story, new year: Campbell’s length isn’t ideal, but everything else is elite. He’s clearly OT1 and a top-10 prospect in this class."

Brandon Thorn, Bleacher Report: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"There are some questions with Campbell's general pro projection as a better tackle or guard. For the Patriots and their hole at tackle, there is no question that he would be slotted as Maye's blindside protector. Campbell is the draft's most well-rounded and polished offensive lineman with the power, athletic ability and demeanor to start at multiple positions and become a long-term answer—which is something this line desperately needs as it looks to build around Maye."

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel knows how important it is to win in the trenches — and how New England's offensive line last year was one of the worst at doing so. They owe it to quarterback Drake Maye to build a wall of protection in front of their franchise player. Scouts and coaches will love Campbell when we get to the interview portion of the draft cycle, and he’s a technician on tape."

Phil Perry reveals his first mock draft for the New England Patriots ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Phil explains why he thinks the team will 'eat their vegetables' by drafting an offensive tackle with the fourth overall pick in the first round.

Mike Renner, CBS Sports: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

"If you have a top-5 pick in the NFL, you don't waste it on "need" but rather take the best value. Mason Graham is simply a better defensive tackle prospect than the top offensive tackle prospect. Graham is a nimble defensive tackle who's already NFL-ready against the run."

Connor Hughes, SNY: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

"I toyed with the idea of giving New England Travis Hunter here. Some I touched base with across the NFL believe Hunter is more of a gadget receiver and full-time corner. The Patriots need weapons for Drake Maye. McMillan is the best wideout in the draft. He steps in as New England’s No. 1 on Day 1."

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY Sports: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

"Talent supersedes need here, as there's no blocker worthy of passing over the draft's most electrifying player. Hunter has said he wants to play both ways full-time in the NFL, though it would appear most teams would gravitate toward him working primarily at cornerback. But the Patriots could be one of the landing spots where he could see extensive work at wide receiver, as New England surely should be intrigued by the possibility of equipping Drake Maye with the kind of big-play threat he lacked as a rookie."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

"The Patriots can also think about offensive line and wide receiver to help Drake Maye in Year 2, but cornerback is also a key concern for Mike Vrabel and new defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, fresh from the Lions, who worked with another big corner in Terrion Arnold last year. Johnson is arguably the best pure corner in this draft, offering little, if any, coverage dropoff from Hunter with his own shutdown potential."