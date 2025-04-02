During his chat with reporters at the NFL Owners Meetings on Monday, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel suggested his team is open for business when it comes to entertaining trades for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"We'd be open to everything that we felt like could help the football team. I think that's what we have to do," Vrabel said. "Whether that's stick and pick a player, or if somebody has an offer for us, I think we'd be willing to listen. But there's a lot of options that we have to consider that could help the team."

That's a reasonable approach for Vrabel, Eliot Wolf and the Patriots front office to take. With needs to address at critical positions, why not keep all of your options on the table?

In our latest seven-round, Patriots-specific mock draft, we're taking Vrabel at his word. Let's get right into the mock, which features two trades on Day 1 and a focus on offense in the early rounds:

First round, No. 9 overall (via New Orleans Saints): Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Robert Goddin-Imagn Images Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Trade details

Patriots receive: No. 9 pick and No. 40 pick

No. 9 pick and No. 40 pick Saints receive: No. 4 pick

In this scenario, quarterback Cam Ward, pass-rusher Abdul Carter and dual-threat star Travis Hunter come off the board in the first three picks.

The Patriots have an opportunity to draft Will Campbell or Armand Membou to play tackle, but the quarterback-hungry Saints offer them a second-round pick to move back five slots. Knowing there's a chance they still have a crack at one of those tackles a little later -- and if not one of them, then another "red-chip" player -- they take the deal.

Both Campbell and Membou fly off the board in the two picks before Mike Vrabel and the Patriots are on the clock. Membou goes to the Jets at No. 7 and Campbell goes to the Panthers at No. 8.

That leaves the Patriots to take the player they view as the most impactful at No. 9: Penn State's Tyler Warren, who Vrabel called a "wonderful" prospect at this year's league meetings.

NFL Draft Highlights from top-prospect tight end out of Penn State, Tyler Warren. Warren helped lead the Nittany Lions to the college football semi-finals vs. Notre Dame.

Warren can do it all from the tight end position. He aligned on the end of the line and in the slot for the Nittany Lions. He also played some Wildcat quarterback, racking up over 200 rushing yards to go along with his whopping 1,233 yards receiving. His 1,451 scrimmage yards are most by a tight end in Power Conference history.

He's a wrecking ball after the catch, running through arm tackles with ease, and showing off the athleticism that made him an accomplished high school basketball player he goes up to high-point contest targets.

A high school quarterback, Warren isn't a Rob Gronkowski-level blocker, but his 6-foot-6, 256-pound frame and his all-out approach on the field will make him effective in that regard at the next level. The Patriots already have a pair of vets at the position, but that shouldn't stop them from taking a player who has a chance to someday be one of the NFL's best at his position.

First round, No. 17 (via Cincinnati Bengals): Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Trade details

Patriots receive: No. 17 pick and No. 119 pick

No. 17 pick and No. 119 pick Bengals receive: No. 38 pick and No. 40 pick

With the top two tackles off the board at No. 9 overall, the Patriots don't want to wait until pick No. 38 to try to get their left tackle of the future. They package together their second-rounder (No. 38) with the second they just acquired from New Orleans (No. 40) to move all the way up to No. 17, getting a fourth-rounder from the Bengals in the process.

That big swing allows them to grab the player who might've been the first tackle of the board in this year's draft had he not been hurt: Josh Simmons.

Mike Vrabel just spent time with the Buckeyes blind-side protector at Ohio State's pro day last month, and if he gets a good feel for how Simmons' personality would mesh in his locker room, this could be the kind of move Vrabel would be willing to make. Simmons is that talented. A smooth athlete whose agility belies his 6-foot-5, 317-pound frame, Simmons is considered to have improved significantly since beginning his career at San Diego State.

His torn patellar tendon needs plenty of vetting. But if the prognosis is good, he would solve their left-tackle need for years to come.

Third round, No. 69: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It's a lengthy wait for the Patriots to make their next pick, but early in the third round, they're able to add a third piece to their offensive huddle. Ole Miss wideout Tre Harris has the makings of the kind of outside-the-numbers pass-catcher Drake Maye needs.

Harris was one of the most efficient pass-catchers in this year's class, averaging over 5.0 yards per route run -- the only receiver to do since 2015. He averaged a whopping 11 yards per route run against man coverage.

Malik Nabers' high school quarterback, Harris has an understanding of how to run routes, and the toughness to run through arm tackles. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder isn't a burner (he ran a 4.54-second 40), but he's smart and physical, and he's a fit for what the Patriots need.

Third round, No. 77 (via Atlanta): Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

There's some projection involved here, but if the Patriots can take the Boilermakers right tackle and kick him inside to play guard -- or even center, where he got some work at the Senior Bowl -- he'd give them a hard-nosed grinder to help protect for Drake Maye. He has shorter 32-inch arms, but he knows how to use his hands to disable pass-rushers and the grit to quickly drive them into the turf.

Combined with the addition of Simmons, Mbow will give Vrabel a lot more confidence that he'll have the face of the franchise protected week in and week out.

Fourth round, No. 107: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

Scott Sewell-Imagn Images Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Patriots are flush with talent at the cornerback spot. But their two top players -- Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III -- will live on the outside. Parrish has the frame (5-foot-9, 191 pounds) of a slot disruptor. He has a fighter's demeanor at the line of scrimmage and next-level athleticism to be able to keep up with a variety of pass-catchers at the next level.

Parrish was available in the fourth round on the mock draft simulator provided to us by our friends at Pro Football Focus, but it would come as no surprise if Parrish -- who reportedly made a "30" visit to the Patriots -- went off the board much earlier than this.

Fourth round, No. 119 (via Bengals): Oluwafemi Oladejo, LB, UCLA

Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Here's another reported "30" visitor to Foxboro. Oladejo has a pro-ready frame (6-foot-3, 259 pounds, 76th percentile wingspan), and explosive athleticism (36.5-inch vertical, 10-foot broad jump) that should serve him well wherever he's drafted.

He's unpolished as an edge-rusher because he's played the majority of his collegiate snaps as an off-the-ball linebacker, but he showed well at the Senior Bowl, and his motor runs hot.

Vrabel and his staff might like the fact that Oladejo's effort and physical traits have already translated to success against the run; he ranked seventh in the country last year among edge defenders with 23 run stuffs.

Fifth round, No. 144: Kalel Mullings, RB, Michigan

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Size seems to matter at running back when you're talking about preferred traits for Vrabel and Eliot Wolf in early-down ball-carriers.

Yes, the Patriots already have Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson -- both of whom can be punishing runners -- but adding another to the group at this stage of the draft isn't a bad idea. Gibson has no guaranteed money on his deal after this season, and Stevenson's 2024 was derailed by fumbles.

Mullings checks in at almost 6-foot-2 and 226 pounds, making the former Wolverines linebacker one of the biggest backs in the draft, and he didn't fumble on 185 attempts last year.

From West Roxbury and Milton Academy, this would be a homecoming of sorts for Mullings, whose rugged style was apparent when he bounced off contact to essentially clinch The Game over Ohio State last season.

Seventh round, No. 217: Drew Kendall, OL, Boston College

Kendall could end up being a steal for a center-needy team thanks to his toughness and athleticism. A captain for Bill O'Brien's squad a season ago, Kendall gets glowing football-character reviews from his former head coach that would likely go a long way with O'Brien's good friend Vrabel.

Kendall also happens to be one of the best interior-line athletes in this year's class, running an impressive 5.05-second 40 time at the combine while still recovering from a high-ankle sprain he suffered in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The Patriots have Garrett Bradbury as their immediate fill-in at center following David Andrews' release. But Kendall -- who has been training with former Patriots line coach Dante Scarnecchia ahead of the draft -- could be the long-term option there.

Seventh round, No. 220: Robbie Ouzts, TE/FB, Alabama

John David Mercer-Imagn Images John David Mercer-Imagn Images

With McDaniels back as offensive coordinator, don't be surprised if the Patriots go looking for a fullback. Ouzts might be the most intriguing of the bunch in this year's draft class at 6-foot-3, 274 pounds.

He packs a punch at the line of scrimmage, and he has loads of experience as a lead-blocker for a hard-charging running game. He also had 108 yards receiving last season and looked surprisingly smooth in the gauntlet drill at this year's combine.

His 34-inch vertical in Indy was the best by a tight end weighing over 270 pounds since 2003. Ouzts played for O'Brien when O'Brien was on the staff for the Crimson Tide, and he told 98.5 The Sports Hub's Alex Barth he considered O'Brien a "mastermind."

Seventh round, No. 238: Andres Borregales, K, Miami

The Patriots may like to add a veteran with a little more experience to the already-rostered John Parker Romo. If they can't, then perhaps they'd turn to the draft. Borregales is one of the top kickers in the class, making 18 of his 19 field-goal attempts last season.

Special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer and senior personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith were present for Miami's pro day last month.