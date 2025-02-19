Experts don't totally agree on which specific player the New England Patriots should select with the No. 4 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but most of them do agree on which position the AFC East franchise should prioritize.

At this point, two positions stand out: offensive tackle or edge rusher.

The Patriots have so many roster weaknesses to address during the offseason. This draft is particularly strong at edge rusher and defensive tackle, so it makes sense to fortify the front seven through the draft.

Penn State star Abdul Carter is the best edge rusher in the class, but he's not the only player at his position with great potential at the next level. Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams from the University of Georgia are elite talents, too. Georgia also has a lengthy history of its defensive players going to the NFL and having productive careers, particularly in the Kirby Smart era.

Look no further than the new Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Their recent first-round picks of edge rusher Jalen Carter and linebacker Nolan Smith -- two former Georgia standouts -- have played a huge role in the team's success.

The Patriots had the league's worst pass rush last season, tallying a league-low 28 sacks in 18 games. It would be hard to blame Eliot Wolf and the rest of the Patriots' front office if they took one of these pass rushers in Round 1.

If the Patriots go offensive tackle at No. 4, LSU's Will Campbell is the only player worthy of being selected that high. Campbell is a solid prospect, but he probably wouldn't be a top-five pick in a better and deeper draft class.

That said, there aren't a ton of Day 1 starter offensive tackles in this class. So if the Patriots plan to acquire one of these players in the draft, it'll likely have to come in the first or second rounds.

Which offensive and defensive line players could the Patriots target with the No. 4 pick? Here's a roundup of predictions from recent expert mock drafts.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia (trade down to No. 6)

"In this scenario, the new Patriots regime puts its stamp on its first draft by taking a player who brings a familiar trait to the table for Mike Vrabel: versatility. Walker doesn't have the size that made Vrabel a moveable front-seven chess piece for Bill Belichick, but he has the ability to be a hybrid player in the new-look Patriots defense.

"The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Walker won the Butkus Award as a 20-year-old this past season as an off-the-line 'backer who showed an innate talent for rushing off the edge when given the opportunity. He was wickedly disruptive against Texas, Tennessee and Clemson, showing his sideline-to-sideline athleticism and high-level football IQ. He's also thought to have outstanding football character.

"For Vrabel, who will be looking to make a significant impact on both the overall talent on his roster and add to the culture he's hoping to establish with his first pick, Walker feels like the kind of player he'd be willing to bet on.

"Vrabel could've taken Will Campbell here to address a major need, but the opportunity to take a player who can harass quarterbacks and function as a leader on that side of the ball for years to come was too hard to pass up.

"If the Patriots can add a tackle or two in free agency, it would free them up to make this kind of pick the following month."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"There are higher-rated players available here on my board, but the Pats need to upgrade their offensive line in a big way."

Chad Reuter, NFL Network: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

"The Patriots land a difference-maker with the No. 4 pick. Carter's speed and relentless nature immediately improve one of the league's worst pass rushes, while his experience as both a hand-down and off-ball defender gives new coach Mike Vrabel flexibility up front."

Jordan Plocher, Pro Football Focus: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"This pick has become a staple in mock drafts, and for good reason — helping quarterback Drake Maye develop should be the Patriots' top priority. The massive Will Campbell (6-foot-6, 323 pounds) is an ideal choice, as he posted an impressive 98.2 pass-blocking efficiency rating over his three seasons at LSU."

Nick Suss, The Tennessean: Mykel Williams, Edge/LB, Georgia

"Coach Mike Vrabel comes in and strengthens the unit he's most familiar with. Sounds about right. Williams is a bit raw, but his talent can't be missed, and that athleticism is the type of thing Vrabel should jump at the chance to harness."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"Drake Maye's offensive line needs to be better. Campbell is the cleanest offensive tackle in the class."

Daniel Flick, Sports Illustrated: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"Doubts persist about whether Campbell has long enough arms to play tackle in the NFL—combine measurements should paint a clearer picture—but his three-year career at LSU proved he has the tools needed to last outside. Campbell, a Day 1 starter at left tackle, has smooth feet, reliable technique and easy athleticism that lends itself favorably in both the run and the pass. He’d be a quality addition to the starting five in front of rising second-year signal caller Drake Maye."