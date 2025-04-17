NFL mock draft roundup: Will Patriots make bold choice in Round 1?

The New England Patriots addressed a lot of their biggest roster weaknesses through NFL free agency, but plenty of needs still remain entering the 2025 NFL Draft next week.

The Patriots could go in several different directions with the No. 4 overall pick, and the decision likely will be tougher if Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter are both off the board.

What exactly is Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel hoping to accomplish in this draft?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I think it's to add as many quality players and quality people. You want to come out of it with some starters," Vrabel told reporters in a pre-draft press conference earlier this week. "You want to come out of it with some depth and role players that can build the strength and the depth of the roster, the backup players and the situational players.

"There's trying to find a fit for all these different players, where they are and what we see them doing. Ultimately they'll come in and define their role. The post-draft process is trying to find some players that may have fallen through the draft that we have an affinity for, or we feel like that we can develop, they have some traits that we can develop. That's something that we believe strongly in as well once you get through the draft.

If the Patriots are trying to find starters, will they not be as aggressive in taking risks early in the draft?

"Well, we don't want to take risks. I mean, I think we want to be aggressive. I think there's a difference between taking risks and being aggressive and adding quality players and people to the roster," Vrabel explained.

"That'll happen throughout player acquisition. I think that's something that's important, but certainly the talent of the player has to be evaluated first. Then you go through a lot of different exercises and conversations and just try to figure out the type of person. You can't win and you can't do what we want to do with just a bunch of good dudes. That's not going to get it done."

LSU left tackle Will Campbell is the safest pick the Patriots can make if Carter and Hunter aren't available at No. 4. Tyler Warren projects to be an impact player as a rookie, but taking the Penn State tight end at No. 4 when he could be available near the end of the top 10 might not make sense.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty might be the best player available at No. 4, but the Patriots already have Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson at that position, and it's a pretty deep running back class.

Georgia edge/linebacker Jalon Walker and Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham also could be options at No. 4. Both of them could be difference makers as rookies on the defensive line.

Which players should the Patriots consider early in Round 1? Here's a roundup of expert predictions for their first-round pick from recent 2025 NFL mock drafts.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

"The question with Hunter is this: What position will he play? He wants to play both ways, at cornerback and wide receiver, as he did in college. But league sources don't believe he'll be able to do that on a full-time basis. Evaluators, for the most part, see him as a high-end corner who can moonlight at wideout. Which, for the Patriots, would have plenty of value. Hunter and Christian Gonzalez would represent one of the best corner tandems in the NFL.

"But the greater need in New England is at receiver. Hunter is so talented that if he focused solely on receiver, he might still be a top-of-the-draft kind of pick. Could Mike Vrabel ever convince the Heisman Trophy winner that his best path is to play receiver and moonlight on the defensive side, playing in critical sub-package situations?

"If so, Hunter's body type, his ability to track the football, and his footwork at the tops of his routes makes him at times look a little like Jets star wideout Garrett Wilson."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"With Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter both gone, this pick becomes all about the offensive line. I know a lot has been made of Campbell's sub-33-inch arm length, but he has the footwork and pop to stick at left tackle and keep Pats quarterback Drake Maye clean."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"Should the Patriots consider Ashton Jeanty? Of course — he is arguably the best player available here. But Campbell also would be in the best available conversation at this point, plus he plays a position that’s a major need for New England. The Pats nab the best offensive lineman in the draft."

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

"Graham’s arms measured in at a less-than-ideal 32 inches flat in Indianapolis. That lack of length could give some teams pause. But Graham’s rare combination of explosiveness, balance, and power should override concerns about his build. He’s a wrecking ball on the interior and gives New England another foundational piece to build around up front."

Adam Rank, NFL Network: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

"You might have had the worst offensive line in the NFL last season, and I get why you'd want to build that unit up, but passing on talent for positional need can set a franchise back. Hunter is a playmaker on both sides of the ball; put him in an offense with Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs, and now you’ve got something. Don’t reach for the lineman here."

Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

"Mike Vrabel shocks the NFL world by taking a player he believes can serve as his 'Derrick Henry' with the Patriots. Ashton Jeanty had one of the best rushing campaigns in college football history last season, rushing for 2,601 yards while forcing 170 missed tackles. He crossed 100 rushing yards in all 14 games played, and his 13 rushes of 50 or more yards were more than any other FBS team recorded. Offensive line is a big need for New England, so naturally this will be a controversial decision."

Jordan Plocher, Pro Football Focus: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

"New England stays put and gets one of the draft’s few blue-chip players. In 2024, Carter earned a 92.3 PFF pass-rushing grade to go along with 13 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 43 hurries on 352 pass-rushing snaps. The Patriots should be well positioned in the second round to draft an offensive lineman."