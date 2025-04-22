2025 NFL mock draft roundup: Final first-round predictions for Patriots

The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few days away, and there's still plenty of debate over what the New England Patriots should do with the No. 4 overall pick in the first round.

The most popular prediction is taking Will Campbell. The LSU star is the No. 1 ranked offensive tackle in the class and considered one of the safest prospects. New England's No. 1 roster weakness entering the draft is left tackle, so it makes sense to target one of those players in Round 1.

That said, Campbell probably wouldn't be a top five or top 10 pick in a deeper or better draft. You also could argue that the Patriots really need a playmaker at No. 4. That might be a running back (Ashton Jeanty), tight end (Tyler Warren) or an edge rusher (Abdul Carter, Jalon Walker).

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The path for the Patriots that might make the most sense is trading down in the top 10 and stockpiling more valuable picks. Unlike recent drafts, the difference between the player the Patriots could take at No. 4 and No. 15 is not massive.

Trading back into the late first-round would be wise under the right circumstances, too, especially if an offensive tackle (Josh Simmons, Josh Conerly Jr.) or wide receiver (Matthew Golden, Luther Burden III, Tetairoa McMillan) who the Patriots like starts to fall more than expected.

Which players should the Patriots strongly consider with the No. 4 pick? Here's a roundup of recent predictions from expert mock drafts.

Jordan Reid, ESPN: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"The Patriots have selected only one offensive lineman in the top 10 since 1967 (Hall of Famer John Hannah in 1973), but that's likely going to change. Vederian Lowe is penciled in as the team's left tackle, yet he finished last season 49th out of 66 qualifying tackles in pass block win rate (86.3%). Campbell is a plug-and-play starter on Drake Maye's blindside. Despite questions about his short arm length, Campbell shouldn't kick inside to guard as he played all but four of 2,451 career snaps at left tackle. He's a tough and durable blocker."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"Should the Patriots consider Ashton Jeanty? Of course — he is arguably the best player available here. But Campbell also would be in the best available conversation at this point, plus he plays a position that’s a major need for New England. The Pats nab the best offensive lineman in the draft."

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

"Graham’s arms measured in at a less-than-ideal 32 inches flat in Indianapolis. That lack of length could give some teams pause. But Graham’s rare combination of explosiveness, balance, and power should override concerns about his build. He’s a wrecking ball on the interior and gives New England another foundational piece to build around up front."

Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"Even if Carter is available here, I still think the Pats take an offensive tackle here. Campbell appears to be the pick. The arm length doesn't seem to be a factor, especially since the pre-draft measurements were all over the place and he's closer to 33 inches anyway."

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

"Yes, he's coming off a knee injury, but he is expected to be ready for camp. He's special. He's athletic, can move and is just scratching the surface of what he can be. Plug and play at left tackle."

Eric Edholm, NFL Network: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"Mike Vrabel knows he needs to protect Drake Maye, but the Patriots also need leaders and reliable building blocks. Campbell fills all of those voids."

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"This is the worst possible scenario for New England. The Patriots are going to be desperate for either the Browns or the Giants to pick Shedeur Sanders, because that would leave Hunter or Carter for them. I don't know if anyone's going to want to trade up to this pick with neither Hunter nor Carter available. So, I think New England's going to be stuck and overdraft Campbell. I really like Campbell. He's an excellent player, but this is a high spot for him, as I think they could still get him in the back half of the top 10. Still, this is an easy selection to help protect Drake Maye."

Pro Football Focus: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

"Despite needing to address other positions, New England can't pass on a talent like Abdul Carter. The Patriots are likely a season away from truly being competitive, so at worst, they'll aim to address offensive line concerns in next year's draft, though they'll be crossing their fingers that Drake Maye survives unscathed to see it come to fruition."