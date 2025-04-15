Mel Kiper Jr. makes new Patriots predictions in latest 2025 mock draft

The New England Patriots have to address their offensive line, and specifically left tackle, early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This position represents the team's most glaring roster weakness, and it's not even close. They have to find someone who can protect franchise quarterback Drake Maye.

Therefore, it would make sense for the Patriots to select Will Campbell with the No. 4 pick in the first round. The LSU star is the No. 1 ranked left tackle in the class. Campbell would be a safe pick, especially if Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter are off the board at No. 4.

But what about the second and third rounds? Should the Patriots keep building the depth of their offensive line on Day 2? What about wide receiver?

ESPN experts Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates published a new 2025 NFL mock draft Tuesday where they alternated picks. Here are their predictions for the Patriots' four picks through three rounds.

No. 4 : Will Campbell, OT, LSU (Kiper)

: Will Campbell, OT, LSU (Kiper) No. 38 : Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan (Kiper)

: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan (Kiper) No. 69 : Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State (Yates)

: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State (Yates) No. 77: Wyatt Milum, G, West Virginia (Yates)

The Grant pick is interesting when you consider how much money the Patriots spent to land Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams in free agency. And they also have Christian Barmore at that position. Kiper says Grant "could be a 331-pound run stopper right next to (Williams). He's explosive and instinctive."

Grant tallied 18 solo tackles and three sacks last season.

There are a bunch of intriguing wide receivers that should be available on Day 2. Names like Luther Burden III, Tre Harris, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Jack Bech, Savion Williams, Tai Felton, Elic Ayomanor, Kyle Williams and Isaiah Bond.

Yates went with Williams as his third-round pick prediction for the Patriots at No. 69. Williams tallied career highs of 70 receptions, 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns for Washington State last season. He's listed at 6-foot and 186 pounds.

Williams is a great route runner and a legit deep threat. The question is whether he falls to No. 69 or comes off the board earlier, maybe even in Round 2.

Yates also has the Patriots selecting West Virginia guard Wyatt Milum at No. 77 overall in the third round. Milum was selected to the AP All-American second team and the All-Big 12 first team last season. He also won the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year award.

Milum started 11 games at left tackle for the Mountaineers as a senior. He does have some experience at right tackle, too. Most draft experts see Milum as a guard at the NFL level, though, where his strength and high football IQ could help him have a long career.

The Patriots have a bunch of roster weaknesses to address in the first few rounds, but if they can come away with two starting-caliber offensive linemen, that would be a very successful draft.