2025 NFL mock draft roundup: Post-free agency Patriots predictions

The New England Patriots were very busy to begin NFL free agency and signed a bunch of quality defensive players, headlined by a record-breaking contract for defensive tackle Milton Williams.

The defense, as a result of these signings, has been upgraded in a profound way. The Patriots are better at edge rusher, defensive tackle, linebacker and cornerback -- all of which were roster weaknesses entering the offseason.

But the offensive side of the ball remains a work in progress. The top two roster needs for the Patriots -- left tackle and wide receiver -- still haven't been addressed in a meaningful way.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The offensive line is particularly concerning. Left tackle is a hugely important position, and with all of the top free agent left tackles off the market, the draft is now the best place to acquire this kind of player. Center is now a need after the Patriots released David Andrews last week.

"We're going to continue to support the needs that we feel like are on the team, and we will target the offensive line," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said at an introductory press conference for free agents last week. "There's still quite a bit of time before we get to the draft, but there's also -- we don't want to just be careless.

"We talked about there's a difference. We want our players to play aggressive. We don't want them to play reckless. So we don't want to be reckless through this process. We want to be very intentional with the people that we bring on this football team, and we'll continue to target all those needs that we feel like and the players that can help us."

The No. 1 ranked offensive lineman in the 2025 draft class is Will Campbell. He had an excellent 2024 season at LSU, and he is a top-five pick in most mock drafts. But he's not an elite prospect -- not on the level of Joe Alt last year, for example -- and in a better draft, he probably wouldn't be a top-five selection. There's also concern about his arm length. Will he eventually need to move to left guard in the pros?

And should the Patriots use the No. 4 pick in the first round based on need (offensive line, wide receiver) or just take the best player available? New England's roster is so devoid of elite talent that taking the best player available might make the most sense.

It's an interesting debate, so what do the experts think?

Here's a roundup of first-round pick predictions for the Patriots from recent expert mock drafts.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"The 6-foot-6, 319-pounder had arms that measured just 32 5/8 inches at this year's combine, and yet multiple league sources who spoke to NBC Sports Boston this week still consider Campbell a tackle. He was a three-year starter for the Tigers, regularly stoning some of the best pass-rushers in the country with a combination of strength, athleticism, effort and technique. For them, tackle remains the position he should be given the opportunity to play at the next level.

"Barring the signing of free-agent tackle Ronnie Stanley, Campbell would fill arguably the team's most glaring need at left tackle. But as the team's first Round 1 pick of the Vrabel regime, Campbell would also be a statement selection.

"The Patriots need leaders who love football -- high-level athletes with high-end work ethic and passion for the game. That's Campbell, who showed real leadership traits not only at LSU but also throughout the week as linemen were put through the paces together in Indianapolis, according to scouts at the combine.

"As for his arm length, it's not ideal. Clearly. His wingspan is the shortest measured for a tackle at the combine in the last 15 years. And if the Patriots could trade down and still land Campbell, that would make the selection more palatable in the eyes of some.

"But what Campbell has put on tape, the type of athlete he has proven to be, and the kind of intangible qualities he'd bring to a locker room that's been lacking in that regard? They all make him a worthwhile pick here for a coach who is going to value quality leaders and quality performance in the best conference in college football."

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

"The 2024 season was particularly dominant for Jeanty, as he led the FBS in both yards from scrimmage and rushing yards, earning him the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award, and finishing as the Heisman Trophy runner-up.

"At 5-foot-8 and 211 pounds, Jeanty combines elite vision, patience, and explosiveness. His ability to contribute as both a runner and receiver makes him a versatile asset and one who could be a huge aid for Drake Maye's development. Yes, running backs are devalued these days and yes, there are probably going to be good backs drafted well into the later rounds, but for an offense that badly needs to be weaponized, Jeanty is the best weapon in this draft and a home run hitter who would instantly give the Patriots an elite threat and change the dynamic of the offense."

Field Yates, ESPN: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

"No team should be rooting harder for two quarterbacks to go in the first three picks than the Patriots. They could then just let the board fall to them and take either Carter or Hunter -- whichever of them is still available. Carter is the best pass rusher in the class and would instantly become one of the Patriots' two best defensive cornerstones along with corner Christian Gonzalez. With his incredible first-step quickness, he'd fit nicely alongside new addition Milton Williams.

"Yes, the Patriots still must address the left tackle position, and they've made a flurry of defensive moves. But the opportunity to add Carter is too good to pass up, no matter what happens over the rest of free agency."

Josh Kosko, Pro Football Focus: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"The best fit here is pairing quarterback Drake Maye with the big-bodied, uber-talented Tetairoa McMillan, but new head coach Mike Vrabel is known for building from the trenches, and Campbell is the perfect player to kickstart that. Known for his high-level football IQ, Campbell has the skill set to play any position on the offensive line if the Patriots think his length is an issue at tackle."

"LSU product Will Campbell is tough, but so is Membou -- and the Missouri tackle has less technique to clean up. Let's put a new face into the fourth pick of the draft, giving New England the best offensive lineman on my board."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"New England signed Morgan Moses in free agency, but still have a hole at left tackle. Will Campbell will be given an opportunity to stick at his natural position despite a lack of ideal length."

Dan Wilkins, The Score: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

"An early run on quarterbacks gifts the Patriots an explosive edge rusher who has a case as the best overall player in the draft. It may not be a pressing need after the Harold Landry III signing, but it would be difficult for New England to pass up this kind of prospect at such a valuable position."

"Campbell is an impressive athlete on the offensive line and a leader in the locker room. Both of those qualities will endear him to new Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and he'll be a key protector for Drake Maye in the future."