Let's take one final run at this thing, shall we?

With the help of insight from coaches and front-office staffers across the NFL, here's our best guess as to how things will go in the first round on Thursday night:

Check out our final seven-round Patriots mock draft here as we predict every selection for Mike Vrabel and Co. in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Titans will do what we all expect them to do here. They're taking the best quarterback in the class, and they'll look to find him help as the weekend plays out.

2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

From a football character standpoint, he's the cleaner option of the two true blue-chip talents at the top. The Browns love him as a wideout -- his ball-tracking skills are next level -- and he'll help whichever quarterback settles in as the starter.

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, ED, Penn State

One of the greatest enigmas of the first round is, what will the Giants do at No. 3? Here, they roll with the best player available, and they'll look to nab their quarterback later.

Carter has elite burst and bend off the edge, but he also has critics at the top of the draft because he's perceived as being a challenging player to coach who has a long way to go as a run defender.

Albert Breer joins Arbella Early Edition to weigh in on any character concerns he's heard about draft prospect Abdul Carter.

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

This one simply makes too much sense for the Patriots. Campbell is widely regarded by evaluators as the top offensive tackle in an imperfect tackle class.

He possesses elite movement skills. He was a three-year starter in the SEC. And his intangibles have made a fantastic impression on decision-makers at One Patriot Place throughout the pre-draft process.

His arms measured just 33 inches at his Pro Day, leading some to wonder whether his best fit will ultimately be at guard. But Campbell's combination of athleticism, toughness and intelligence will help make him a leader in a locker room that could use as much of that as it can get.

NFL Draft Highlights from OT Will Campbell out of LSU. Campbell was First-team Associated Press All-American and First-team All-SEC in 2024.

5. Chicago Bears (via Jaguars): Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

We have our first trade of the first round here. It features new Bears head coach Ben Johnson getting aggressive to acquire one of the only consensus game-changing talents left on the board.

Johnson saw first-hand what first-round running back Jahmyr Gibbs did for Detroit, and he's hoping the tackle-breaking machine Jeanty will make a similar impact in Chicago.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The Raiders would've been interested in Jeanty, but the Bears leapfrogged them. Instead, new general manager John Spytek decides to build up his offensive line with Membou, who played exclusively right tackle as a collegian.

Scouts say there's nothing Membou can't do athletically, but the on-field physicality he has displayed has wavered more than some coaches in the market for offensive line help would like.

7. New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

One of the best players in the draft. Period. What's not to like when it comes to Warren's athletic ability and never-say-die attitude with the football in his hands?

The Jets could end up going offensive line here, but they're set at left tackle with Olu Fashanu, and Membou is off the board. They'll wait at that spot and take the most talented offensive weapon available here instead.

NFL Draft Highlights from top-prospect tight end out of Penn State, Tyler Warren. Warren helped lead the Nittany Lions to the college football semi-finals vs. Notre Dame.

8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, ED, Georgia

"Let him rush the passer," said one linebackers coach. "That's his super power."

Walker is undersized (6-foot-1, 243 pounds) for full-time edge work, according to some front-office decision-makers. But he'll be used creatively in Carolina to maximize his traits and relentless motor.

9. New Orleans Saints: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Banks is in some ways the forgotten man at the top of this tackle class, but not for personnel folks. They know he dealt with an ankle injury at the end of the year that bothered him, and they know when he's healthy he's a rock-solid option to play left tackle.

He's tough. He can be nasty. He's athletic enough. And he has A+ intangibles.

"I hope my kids grow up to be like Kelvin Banks," said one scout. "He's that kind of person. His parents deserve a standing ovation."

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Bears): Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Jags moved down and still got the offensive playmaker they want.

McMillan's on-again-off-again motor rubs some coaches the wrong way. But it's rare to find his combination of size, hands and coordination. New head coach Liam Coen, who arrived via Tampa Bay, hopes McMillan can be his version of Mike Evans.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Shemar Stewart, ED, Texas A&M

If the Niners are looking for difference-making pass-rushers, it's harder to find a more intriguing prospect than Stewart. Plop him opposite Nick Bosa and let him put his other-worldly physical tools to good use.

Even though he recorded just 4.5 sacks in college, Stewart has rare traits that defensive coordinator Robert Saleh can develop.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Evaluators seemed to be as surprised as everyone else when Golden ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash at this year's combine; his play speed didn't indicate he'd record that kind of eye-popping time. But he's considered a tough-minded individual who'll be a solid No. 2 behind CeeDee Lamb.

13. Miami Dolphins: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Miami could've been in the mix to add a defensive back here, especially after losing Jevon Holland via free agency. But Graham is too enticing to pass up.

Long considered a top-five pick, Graham's physical attributes were a hard sell for front offices in the top 10. But at this point? The Dolphins pounce.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Back-to-back Wolverines fly off the board here. The Colts may end up getting one of the steals in the draft in Loveland as they look to continue to upgrade a relatively lackluster set of pass-catchers.

Loveland makes them a matchup nightmare for teams without the size to match up with Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce and a big-bodied (not to mention highly-skilled) pass-catching tight end.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mike Green, ED, Marshall

Teams are going to need to be comfortable with Green's background check if they're going to invest in him anywhere in the first round. But if he's cleared by Atlanta, he'd satisfy what has felt like a years-long need there on the edge.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Campbell is dealing with a torn labrum, which could limit his availability at the start of training camp. That injury could cause a slide he wouldn't have otherwise had to endure. Which, for general manager Monti Ossenfort, could make him an excellent value in the middle of the first round.

Campbell is "head and shoulders" above every other linebacker in the class, according to one defensive assistant. His abilities both on the line and off give him significant upside when he's healthy enough to be on the field.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Mykel Williams, ED, Georgia

A prototype on the edge, some teams have indicated Williams has a higher ceiling than his teammate Jalon Walker. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder has long arms and enough in the way of polish to make him worthy of a pick this high.

He dealt with an ankle injury that limited him last year and yet he still earned Second-Team All-SEC.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

The Seahawks need real help on the interior of their offensive line, and Zabel might be the best option in the class. He's a high-level mover, and he has the kind of versatility where he could potentially be used at any of the five positions up front if needed.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Todd Bowles needs to figure out a way to get opposing offenses off the field, and adding one of the twitchiest pass-rushers in the class is a good way to start.

Nolen, some believe, could be the first defensive tackle off the board. He projects as a higher-ceiling pass-rusher than Graham.

20. Denver Broncos: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Sean Payton probably would love to jump up and grab Ashton Jeanty. He would probably love to jump up to get Colston Loveland. But he can stick at No. 20 and still pick a dynamic offensive weapon in Hampton.

The 6-foot, 220-pounder is a dangerous tackle-breaker who can chip in as a reliable pass-catcher for quarterback Bo Nix.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The slide stops here for one of the top quarterbacks in the class. Mike Tomlin's team needs a quarterback. Badly. And if Sanders gets more protection as a pro than he did in Boulder, he could surprise in Year 1.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

What more could Jim Harbaugh want than to invite one of his old recruits out to Los Angeles to help provide his defensive line with a massive run-stuffing presence? Grant's combination of size (6-foot-5, 331 pounds) and motor are hard to find.

23. Green Bay Packers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

If the Packers want to move on from corner Jaire Alexander, finding a blindingly-fast cover man to ultimately replace him wouldn't be a bad thought.

Hairston is thin (6-feet, 183 pounds), but he clocked a 4.28-second 40 time and looks like a Day 1 starter.

24. New York Giants (via Vikings): Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

The Vikings are an obvious trade-back candidate at the bottom of Round 1 since they have just four picks total and no second-rounder this year. If the Giants want to jump back into the first round for a quarterback, this would be the time to do it.

Jalen Milroe would be the most entertaining option here, but Dart seems to be of more interest to general manager Joe Schoen.

25. Houston Texans: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

Burly. Tough. A leader. Booker checks a lot of boxes for general manager Nick Caserio.

Booker didn't allow a sack in 2024, and in an offense under new offensive coordinator Nick Caley that is going to want to run the football, the 'Bama captain is a fit.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

This slide won't get as much publicity as Sanders', but Johnson was once considered a top-10 pick before injuries popped up to cut his 2024 short. And he never ran a 40-yard dash during the pre-draft process, which didn't silence questions about how his speed will play at the next level.

But the Rams need help on that side of the ball, and they'll bank on the fact that they're getting the 2023 version of Johnson when he was a First-Team All-American.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Stop me if you've heard this one before: The Ravens, picking near the bottom of the first round, let the draft come to them. And they'll walk away from night one with one of the best pound-for-pound football players in the draft.

Starks is considered to be one of the most versatile defenders in this class, with an outstanding football IQ.

28. Detroit Lions: Donovan Ezeiruaku, ED, Boston College

Ezeiruaku isn't the grimiest edge defender in the class. He may need to grow into an early-down role as he gets accustomed to the pro game. But as a pass-rusher? He's ready to provide some juice opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

29. Washington Commanders: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Versatility? Check. Playmaking skills? Check. Barron was a menace for opposing quarterbacks last season, and Dan Quinn will get a kick out of aligning him in a variety of different spots.

Barron may not make it here -- Miami at No. 13 would make sense -- but if he does, it'd come as little surprise if Washington scooped him up.

30. Buffalo Bills: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

It's a big-man's game, and although the Bills could use some corner help here -- maybe Trey Amos from Ole Miss or Shavon Revel from East Carolina -- they opt for Harmon.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder is a nimble giant who racked up 10.5 tackles for loss last season.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

If Simmons' patellar tendon injury spooks Andy Reid and his medical staff in Kansas City, perhaps the Chiefs would go with another Josh -- Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr. -- to play left tackle for them in 2025. One of them seems destined to make his way to Patrick Mahomes' huddle.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

Philly could grab an uber-talented safety in South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori. They could nab a ready-made wideout in Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka. Instead they'll go with Egbuka's teammate and make it two straight Buckeyes linemen off the board to finish up the first round.

Jackson played left tackle (when Simmons was hurt last season) and left guard at a high level, and he seems like the kind of player general manager Howie Roseman would be comfortable investing in.