Field Yates, Mel Kiper Jr. analyze best draft fit for Patriots at No. 4

The list of the roster weaknesses for the New England Patriots to address in the 2025 NFL Draft is a long one.

Outside of quarterback, pretty much every position needs substantial reinforcements. You could make a strong argument that the Patriots have the least amount of high-end talent of all 32 teams.

Left tackle, wide receiver and edge rusher are probably the three most glaring roster needs for the Patriots, who have the No. 4 pick in the first round after a second straight 4-13 season.

Which players are the best fits for New England in Round 1? ESPN experts Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates did a mock draft for the top 10 picks, and Yates chose LSU tackle Will Campbell for the Patriots. It was a tough choice between Campbell and Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.

"It's really pick-and-choose between (Campbell and Banks) with the narrowest of margins, but I'm going with Will Campbell," Yates said. "He's an elite pass protector, great feet. I think he has a chance to grow into his body a little more. He looks like he's 275 pounds, but I think he's actually listed well above 300 pounds. But I think he's a guy who can continue to get stronger."

Yates also added: "The Patriots desperately need to address that left tackle spot."

Kiper thinks Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter would be a better pick for the Patriots. New England ranked last in the league in sacks this past season with 28 in 18 games. The loss of Matthew Judon and Josh Uche had a profoundly negative impact on the Patriots' ability to consistently rush the passer.

"I'm surprised you passed on Abdul Carter," Kiper said. "I know he has the injury right now, and we'll see how that goes moving forward. But I think Carter for New England, off the edge in the AFC where you have all those great quarterbacks and in that division with Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa."

One potential concern with Campbell is arm length. Does he have the measurables of a long-term left tackle in the NFL? Will he end up playing guard at some point? These are all questions teams must answer during the pre-draft scouting process.

"In terms of Will Campbell, he makes sense from a positional need standpoint," Kiper said. "What's his arm length going to be? Is he going to be a guard? You're not drafting a guard at No. 4. If you feel Will Campbell is a left tackle, you're taking him in the top 10. But if you feel he's going to have to move inside to guard because of arm length, then I don't think you take him that high.

"Particularly at No. 4 over Abdul Carter, who had more sacks, tackles -- he put it all together when they put him outside. ... He's not Micah Parsons necessarily, but he was close enough to warrant being the No. 2 player on my board right now. He was dynamic and plays hard."

Campbell's season is over, but Banks and Carter's teams are both still alive in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Banks will try to protect Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers from a ferocious Ohio State front seven on Friday, while Carter -- assuming he plays despite having an injury -- will lead Penn State's defense against a resurgent Notre Dame offense on Thursday.