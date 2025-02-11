2025 NFL free agents: Top 25 players available across all positions

Super Bowl championships aren't always won in NFL free agency, but the Philadelphia Eagles acquired a couple very important players last March on their way to a Super Bowl LIX title.

Two of the players the Eagles signed in free agency included running back Saquon Barkley and linebacker Zack Baun.

Barkley had one of the best seasons by a running back in league history and broke Terrell Davis' record for the most rushing yards in a season including the playoffs. Baun had one of the most impressive breakout campaigns in recent memory, earning a first team All-Pro selection and garnering serious Defensive Player of the Year consideration.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Which teams will hit a home run in free agency in 2025?

The New England Patriots have lots of roster weaknesses to address and a league-leading $120 million in salary cap space to use. Will they be able to land a marquee free agent after striking out in 2024?

Let's take a look at the top 25 free agents who can hit the open market in March. Keep in mind, some of these players could be re-signed or franchise tagged by their current teams before free agency commences.

NBC Sports Boston's 2025 NFL free agent rankings

25. Justin Reid, S, Chiefs

2024 stats: 87 total tackles, two interceptions, nine pass breakups

Reid is one of the league's best safeties and was Pro Football Focus' 12th-highest graded player at his position in the regular season. It'll be interesting to see if the Chiefs pay him or allow him to walk in free agency. They have an expensive roster and a few other players who need new contracts or extensions, including free agent linebacker Nick Bolton.

Kansas City has done a great job finding starter-level defensive backs in recent drafts, so it would be hard to blame the Chiefs if they went in a different direction despite Reid's impressive talent.

24. Alaric Jackson, OT, Rams

Jackson is in his prime as the youngest tackle on this list at age 26. Rarely in this day and age do tackles of his caliber not get signed to extensions.

In 14 games last season, Jackson earned a 78.4 grade from Pro Football Focus that ranked him 18th out of 81 eligible tackles. He should be near the top of the Patriots' list of tackle targets.

23. Amari Cooper, WR, Bills

2024 stats: 44 receptions, 547 yards, four TD

Cooper came into 2024 with 1,100-plus receiving yards in four of the previous five seasons. This season was largely a struggle for him, though.

He was traded from the Browns to a much better situation with the Bills in October but tallied just 20 receptions for 297 yards and two touchdowns in eight games with his new team. In 14 total games between the Browns and Bills, Cooper tallied zero 100-yard games and exceeded 66 receiving yards only twice. His 12 drops were one fewer than the league leader. And in two playoff games (so far) with the Bills, Cooper has two receptions for eight yards and zero touchdowns -- a complete non-factor.

Cooper is 30 years old and next season will be his 11th as a pro. He probably still has the potential to be a No. 2 wideout, but it'll be interesting to see if his drop-off this season makes teams a little hesitant about giving him a huge contract.

22. Malcolm Koonce, Edge, Raiders

2024 stats: Did not play due to injury

Koonce took a huge leap in 2023 with a career-high eight sacks and 43 tackles for the Raiders. Unfortunately for Koonce, he wasn't able to build on that success because an ACL tear suffered just a few days before the 2024 campaign prevented him from playing a single game. Koonce was dominant in the second half of 2023, and if his knee is OK going into next season, signing him would be well worth the gamble.

21. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Chiefs

2024 stats: 56 receptions, 610 yards and five TD

Hopkins is no longer one of the top 10 wide receivers in the sport, but he is still productive enough to make a genuine impact, especially outside the numbers. The 32-year-old veteran was traded to the Chiefs in October and tallied 41 receptions for 437 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.

In a perfect world, the Patriots would target a younger wideout than Hopkins, but he would be a pretty good short-term solution if they strike out on other options.

DeAndre Hopkins has his 1st TD with the Chiefs 🔥



📺: #TBvsKC on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/66m1vCIX3m — NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2024

20. Talanoa Hufanga, S, 49ers

2024 stats: 38 total tackles

The 49ers have a couple starting defensive backs able to hit free agency, including star cornerback Charvarius Ward. If they allow Hufanga to get to free agency, he should have plenty of suitors.

Hufanga was limited to just seven games in 2024 due to injuries, but he tallied seven interceptions and 12 pass breakups over the previous two seasons. And at just 24 years old, Hufanga's best years should still be ahead of him, assuming he's healthy. However, he's played just one full 17-game season since making his NFL debut in 2021.

19. Ernest Jones, LB, Seahawks

2024 stats: 138 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, , one INT, one forced fumble, four pass breakups in 16 games

Jones is a tremendous tackler and is able to stop the run or drop back in coverage. The Seahawks acquired Jones in October in a trade with the Titans, and they would be wise to keep him. But at just 25 years old, Jones likely would generate lots of interest if he hits the open market.

18. Sam Darnold, QB, Vikings

2024 stats: 4,319 yards, 35 TD, 12 INT

Darnold appeared to be on track for a massive contract in free agency, and he still might make a huge amount of money, but it will be interesting to see how his late-season struggles impact his value.

Darnold completed just 18 of 41 passes for 166 yards and zero touchdowns in a Week 18 loss to the Lions with the NFC's No. 1 seed at stake, and then he played poorly in Minnesota's NFC Wild Card playoff defeat to the Rams.

Will the Vikings pay to keep Darnold when 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy is ready to go next season? We'll find out soon enough.

17. Haason Reddick, Edge, Jets

2024 stats: One sack, 14 total tackles, one forced fumble in 10 games

Reddick was traded from the Eagles to the Jets in March but didn't make his debut with New York until October after he and the team agreed on an adjusted contract. There's no denying Reddick's talent. He tallied at least 11 sacks in four consecutive seasons from 2020 through 2023.

16. Camryn Bynum, S, Vikings

2024 stats: 96 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, 10 pass breakups

Bynum's excellent play in the secondary was a huge reason why the Vikings had one of the league's best defenses in 2024. He set career highs in interceptions, fumble recoveries, pass breakups and run stuffs. The Vikings would be wise to keep Bynum, and they have around $57 million in salary cap space entering the offseason.

15. Charvarius Ward, CB, 49ers

2024 stats: 54 total tackles, seven pass breakups in 12 games

Ward had a bit of a down year statistically in 2024 and missed five games, but he excels in man coverage and has 17 games of playoff experience, including three Super Bowl appearances (one ring). It would benefit the 49ers to re-sign him, but they have so many large salaries -- eight players with a salary cap hit above $10 million -- already on the books for next season, including cornerback Deommodore Lenoir's five-year, $92 million extension signed in November.

14. Zack Martin, G, Cowboys

Martin has ranked among the league's top guards for many years. He is a seven-time first-team All-Pro and has been selected to nine Pro Bowls. Martin is now 34 years old but remains a very effective player.

13. Byron Murphy, CB, Vikings

2024 stats: 81 total tackles, six interceptions, 14 pass breakups in 17 games

Murphy's six interceptions were tied for the third-most among all cornerbacks this past season. In two seasons with the Vikings, Murphy totaled nine interceptions and 27 pass breakups. At 27 years old, many of his best years should still be ahead of him. The Vikings absolutely should try to re-sign him, but if he gets to free agency, there should be no shortage of potential suitors.

12. Jevon Holland, S, Dolphins

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Jevon Holland had a down year in 2024, but he's still a very good safety.

2024 stats: 42 total tackles, one forced fumble, four pass breakups

Holland has the ability to be a true difference-maker in the secondary, but 2024 was his worst season as a pro. He tallied career lows in tackles, interceptions and pass breakups. Teams interested in signing him will have to determine whether this past season was the start of a trend or more of an anomaly.

The Dolphins are among the five teams with the least amount of salary cap space right now, so it'll be interesting to see if they make a strong push to keep Holland.

11. Stefon Diggs, WR, Texans

2024 stats: 47 receptions, 496 yards, three TD (in eight games)

Diggs had been a model of consistency for a long time with six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2018 through 2023. He tallied 100-plus receptions in five of those six seasons.

He was on pace to get close to those levels with the Texans in 2024 before suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Week 8. Diggs should be ready for next season, but signing him at 31 years old after major knee surgery carries some risk. But if healthy, there aren't many wideouts who are more dependable on a week-to-week basis.

The Texans would be wise to bring back Diggs.

10. Osa Odighizuwa, DL, Cowboys

2024 stats: 47 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble

Odighizuwa posted a career-high 4.5 sacks this season and has tallied at least three sacks in three consecutive years. The 2021 third-round pick also ranked No. 3 in pressures and tied for No. 4 in QB hits among defensive tackles this past season, per Pro Football Focus.

9. Zack Baun, LB, Eagles

2024 stats: 151 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four pass breakups in 16 games

Baun enjoyed a breakout season with the Eagles. He was a Pro Bowler, a first-team All-Pro selection and a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. He also played great in the Super Bowl and intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter. Baun very much deserves the massive raise he is about to get.

"Imma get one."



Zack Baun knew it was only a matter of time until he'd get his #SBLIX INT 🙌



(via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/oPcUwPBEgQ — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025

8. Milton Williams, DT, Eagles

2024 stats: 24 total tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery

The Eagles' defensive line is a huge reason why they won the Super Bowl. This unit, which includes free agent edge rusher Josh Sweat, was dominant against Mahomes against the Chiefs. Williams is a key part of this success after tallying a career-high five sacks this season.

The 26-year-old also played quite well against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game with two tackles and four pressures. He has impressive strength and mobility at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds.

7. D.J. Reed, CB, Jets

2024 stats: 64 total tackles, 11 pass breakups in 14 games

Reed is a gifted playmaker in the secondary who has averaged 10.25 pass breakups over the last four seasons.

6. Ronnie Stanley, OT, Ravens

Stanley has spent his entire nine-year career in Baltimore, where he earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro nods in 2019. He's coming off a bounce-back campaign that set himself up for a lucrative contract in free agency. Pro Football Focus ranks him 16th among all NFL tackles with an 80.6 pass-blocking grade.

Denny Medley-Imagn Images Veteran tackle Ronnie Stanley would fill a major void on the Pats offensive line.

5. Khalil Mack, Edge, Chargers

2024 stats: Six sacks, 39 total tackles, two forced fumbles, nine pass breakups in 16 games

Mack will be 34 years old when the 2025 season begins, so he's not a long-term solution for a team needing pass rush help. But there isn't a better short-term option at this position.

Mack has spent the last three seasons with the Chargers, tallying a career-high 17 sacks in 2023. He's also effective in pass coverage, tallying 19 pass breakups over the past two seasons. Mack is a very capable run stopper as well. He does it all, and that's why he's a future hall of Famer.

Mack has been durable after turning 30 years old, missing only one game in three seasons in Los Angeles.

4. Trey Smith, G, Chiefs

Smith was the No. 13 rated guard in the league this season, based on Pro Football Focus' grades. He did not allow a sack in 732 pass-blocking snaps. Will the Chiefs be able to afford him?

3. Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

2024 stats: 50 receptions, 575 yards, five TD (in seven games)

A healthy Godwin is pretty much a lock to reach the 1,000-yard mark. He was well on his way to getting there in 2024 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in October, which required surgery. Godwin had 50 receptions for 575 yards and five touchdowns at the time of the injury. He was on pace for the best campaign of his career.

Injuries have been a setback for Godwin throughout his career. In addition to this ankle injury, he also tore his ACL in 2022 and has played a full season just three times in eight years with the Buccaneers.

But there's no denying Godwin's production when he's on the field. He averaged 87 receptions for 1,065 yards and five touchdowns over a five-season span from 2019 through 2023.

The only concern with Godwin is whether he can play enough games going forward to make a lucrative contract make sense for a WR-needy team.

2. Josh Sweat, Edge, Eagles

2024 stats: Eight sacks, 41 total tackles, two pass breakups in 16 games

Sweat is a formidable pass rusher with impressive strength and athleticism at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds. He has averaged 8.25 sacks over the last four seasons. Sweat missed just three games during that span. At 27 years old, Sweat is still in the prime of his career. He would be a huge upgrade for any team looking to bolster its pass rush.

Sweat's value probably went up after he dominated in the Super Bowl with 2.5 sacks, six tackles and three QB hits.

1. Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Tee Higgins is the best player who can hit free agency.

2024 stats: 73 receptions, 911 yards, 10 TD

Higgins is a legit No. 1 wideout and at 26 years old, he's the youngest player on this list. Most of his best years should still be ahead of him.

One of the reasons why the Bengals almost made the playoffs was Higgins' dominance over the second half of the season. He scored five touchdowns over the last four games, including an amazing performance against the Broncos in Week 16 during which he caught 11 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns.

Higgins is great on the outside, over the middle, on key third downs and deep down the field. He can do it all. He also has great size at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds.

The only concern with Higgins is injuries. He missed five games in each of the last two seasons. But that shouldn't deter teams from making a serious pursuit of Higgins if he makes it to free agency. The Patriots should do everything possible to sign him.