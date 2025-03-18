Editor's Note: The New England Patriots have a host of roster needs at critical positions, but which one should they address with the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

As part of his "The Case For" series, Phil Perry will highlight five different draft-day options for the Patriots and explain why each may (or may not) be the best course of action.

Today's scenario involves New England selecting Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

The Patriots swung and missed on nabbing a No. 1 receiver in the initial wave of free agency. It would stand to reason, then, that their best opportunity to land one would be in the draft.

Here's the thing: This year's crop of incoming rookie receivers ain't all that appealing. And the best of the bunch -- some would argue that's dual-threat Colorado star Travis Hunter -- might be off the board before the Patriots are on the clock at No. 4 overall.

What's the play then?

There's a case to be made for Mike Vrabel's team to roll the dice on a top-flight pass-catcher who doesn't play the receiver position.

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren is considered by many to be among the best players in this year's draft class. He's No. 7 overall, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper. He's No. 6, per ESPN's Field Yates. The Ringer's Todd McShay and NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah both rank Warren at No. 5.

At 6-foot-6 and 256 pounds, Warren has the size to handle myriad responsibilities at the position -- and that's exactly what he did for the Nittany Lions.

He aligned in-line, in the slot, and even as a Wildcat quarterback. His frame, athletic ability and competitiveness make him a hard-to-stop receiver. Stretch the seam… Climb the ladder…Roll through contact… He might be able to do it all on one play, providing a team like the Patriots a high-end offensive weapon.

TYLER WARREN'S SECOND TD OF THE DAY 😮



He extends the lead for the Nittany Lions 🏈 pic.twitter.com/kulMW52CNb — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2025

Warren can also be a people-mover in the running game with his strength at the point of attack and a relentless playing style. For Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, he could be the kind of player who was deployed differently on a week-to-week and play-to-play basis depending on the situation.

Yes, the Patriots already have two veterans at the position with Hunter Henry and the recently re-signed Austin Hooper. But if he made his way to Foxboro, Warren would quickly assert himself as one of the best pass-catching options on the roster. Whether it was rotating all three tight ends in 12-personnel packages (two tight ends, one back) or using them all simultaneously in 13-personnel looks, McDaniels could cook up an offense with Warren in the mix that is as versatile as it is physical.

For a team like the Patriots, thirsting for high-end talent across positions on the offensive side of the ball, picking Warren won't give them the explosive wideout they've wanted for years. But he would give them high-end play-making ability to pair with Drake Maye for the foreseeable future. And they might be able to get him while adding an additional draft pick.

Despite Warren being widely considered one of the best players in the draft class, most mocks have him falling to the middle of the first round due to the value of the tight end position relative to other premium spots. If Hunter and Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter are off the board at No. 4, perhaps the Patriots could trade back in the first round and still land the best tight end available.

Warren isn't a No. 1 receiver. But it's within the realm of possibility that he ultimately becomes the most productive pass-catcher among this year's rookies.

Depending on who's still on the board for them when they're on the clock, the Patriots would be wise to consider moving back in the draft, snagging Warren, and letting Maye pepper him with targets.

NFL Draft Highlights from top-prospect tight end out of Penn State, Tyler Warren. Warren helped lead the Nittany Lions to the college football semi-finals vs. Notre Dame.