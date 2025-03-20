WR or LT with No. 4 pick? Ex-Patriots QB makes his case

The New England Patriots' two most glaring roster weaknesses coming into the NFL offseason were wide receiver and left tackle. And despite spending a ton of money in free agency so far, those positions still haven't been upgraded in a meaningful way.

Luckily for the Patriots, they can still significantly bolster their talent level at one of these positions with the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

So, should the Patriots prioritize a wideout or an offensive tackle in Round 1?

On the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Talk Podcast, former Pats quarterback Brian Hoyer was asked that question, and he didn't hesitate with his answer.

"I'm going to go the Joe Burrow route and say high-end wideout. Look what it's done for him and Ja'Marr Chase," Hoyer said. "I have a little bit of bias and knowledge here knowing how Josh McDaniels can operate an offensive system and provide help to the tackles.

"I said this all last year. There were times when I questioned why aren't they helping with chips, why are they not helping with the tight end slamming the defensive end? I'm not saying Josh wants somebody who is bad out there, but he understands offensively how you can provide extra help to those guys. If you're drafting in the top five, you obviously want a quarterback, but you also want someone who sacks the quarterback, scores touchdowns or shuts down guys on the outside.

"Offensive lineman are great, but I think you have an offensive coordinator who knows how to protect the edge. They will teach Drake Maye not to get too deep in the pocket. I'm choosing Travis Hunter over an offensive tackle every single time."

The two wide receivers worth considering at No. 4 are Colorado star and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, as well as Arizona's Tet McMillan. Hunter also can play cornerback, making him a unique prospect.

LSU's Will Campbell is the only offensive tackle worth taking at No. 4. He's a very good player, but probably wouldn't be a top-five pick in a better draft (like 2024 for example). There are also concerns about Campbell's arm length and whether he'll have to move to guard at some point in his pro career.

"If the choice is between wide receiver and left tackle, I'm with Brian here," co-host Phil Perry said. "As dire as it looks at left tackle right now for the Patriots, I think I want the high-end playmaker because I think they've been held hostage by that position for a long time.

"You could say the same about left tackle, but I feel better about their ability to maybe mitigate that in the ways Brian described, as opposed to just needing some talent on the outside. I think Travis Hunter would give you exactly that."

It's also possible Hunter might not be on the board when the Patriots are on the clock at No. 4. Another interesting scenario would be if Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter was available at No. 4. The Patriots improved their defense in a huge way during free agency, but Carter is an elite prospect with star potential. Passing on him would be a risk.

But if the choice ultimately comes down to wide receiver or tackle, it makes sense to take the play-making pass-catcher. The best way to acquire a top-tier wideout is through the draft. If you look at the top 20 players in receiving yards last season, 17 played for the team that drafted them.

