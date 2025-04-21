Could Boutte be potential trade candidate for Patriots around NFL Draft?

A lot of the trade debate and speculation surrounding the New England Patriots over the last few weeks has centered around whether they could move down in the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Pats have the No. 4 overall pick.

But what about a trade involving a player?

ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote a story published Monday with a list of players "on rookie contracts who could be deemed expendable."

One of the players listed was Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer also mentioned Boutte in his Monday column, writing "if there is no trade down, I think the Patriots will keep looking for ways to build up their war chest of draft picks, maybe even with a trade of a veteran like receiver Kayshon Boutte."

Boutte was a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2023. After a mostly lackluster rookie campaign, Boutte tallied 43 receptions for 589 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games last season. He improved quite a bit from Year 1 to Year 2 and appeared to have a good connection with rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

The Patriots added veteran pass-catchers Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency earlier this offseason, and it wouldn't be surprising if they drafted one or two wide receivers later this week.

The wide receiver depth chart could get pretty crowded over the next few days, and that might result in a few departures at some point. That said, Boutte probably shouldn't be the one to go. For example, he's been far more productive and shows more potential than 2024 rookie Javon Baker.

Boutte is an inexpensive wideout who has been fairly productive in a struggling offense. Unless a team is willing to overpay for Boutte, there's no reason to be in a rush to trade him.