Patriots take high-upside center Jared Wilson from Georgia in Round 3

The New England Patriots have added another offensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The No. 1 ranked center in this class was Georgia's Jared Wilson, and the Patriots took him in the third round with the No. 95 overall pick.

This pick was the result of two trades the Patriots made during the third round. They originally dealt the No. 77 pick to the Carolina Panthers for No. 85 overall and No. 146 overall (fifth round). New England then traded the No. 85 pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 95 pick and a 2026 fourth-rounder.

Here's what our Patriots insider Phil Perry wrote about Wilson as part of his "best interior offensive lineman fits for the Patriots" story published earlier this month:

"The Patriots have an immediate answer at center with Garrett Bradbury filling in for David Andrews, but what's the long-term solution there? Wilson could end up being a mid-round pick who provides depth at guard and center before being asked to eventually take over as Vrabel's man in the middle.

"His build (6-foot-3, 310 pounds) is squat relative to his college teammate Ratledge, and he has just one season under his belt as a starter. But he's an excellent athlete (9-foot-4 broad, 4.56-second shuttle) with the agility to be able to pull as well as to mirror lightning-quick defensive tackles in pass protection."

New England also took LSU tackle Will Campbell at No. 4 in the first round, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson at No. 38 in the second round and Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams at No. 69 in the third round.

The Patriots will enter Day 3 with six picks.