Daniel Jeremiah: Drake Maye should be happiest QB after NFL Draft

Many experts loved what the New England Patriots did in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After bolstering their talent and depth at key positions on offense -- including left tackle and wide receiver -- in the first three rounds of the draft, the Patriots addressed their defense throughout Day 3 of the event.

One expert who very much approved of the Patriots' draft results is NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah. He joined the Rich Eisen Show earlier this week and explained why Patriots quarterback Drake Maye should be excited for what's to come in the 2025 season.

"I always look at it and try to see which quarterback would wake up and be the happiest after the draft," Jeremiah said. "And to me, Drake Maye, based off of what he played with last year and what he's going to get to play with this next season with all the upgrades.

"It started with Will Campbell at a position they had to address at left tackle. He's gonna be a big upgrade over what they were playing with last year. They got a running back, they got a wide receiver, they did a lot of things that will really help (Maye)."

One pick that Jeremiah singled out was the Patriots taking Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson at No. 38 overall in the second round. Henderson played a key role in helping the Buckeyes win the national championship last season.

"TreVeyon Henderson not only catching the ball out of the backfield, but his ability in pass protection, if you have a leaky offensive line he can clean up a lot of those messes," Jeremiah said. "I love those guys on the offensive side of the ball. Jared Wilson was the most athletic center in the draft."

Tom Curran and Phil Perry share their instant reactions to the Patriots drafting RB TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the NFL Draft

Jeremiah liked a lot of what the Patriots did in the later rounds, too.

"Craig Woodson is a starting-caliber safety they got in the fourth round," Jeremiah said. "Joshua Farmer had some injury concerns -- he at one point was in my top 50, and they got him at pick No. 137. (Bradyn) Swinson can rush (the passer).

"I went through all their guys and I was like, man, we're gonna look back three years from now and gosh they got four or five key, key players on that team as they try to turn it around in New England. I love (their class)."

These players will have to prove their worth on the field at some point, but at least on paper, there's a lot to like about the kinds of players the Patriots drafted last week.

And if the Patriots are going to be a true contender in the AFC anytime soon, that foundation has to be built through the draft.