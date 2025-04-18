If Mike Vrabel wants to realize his goal for the New England Patriots of winning the AFC East in the near future, he needs to have a successful 2025 NFL Draft.

And that all starts with the No. 4 overall pick.

While the Patriots seemingly hit a home run with the No. 3 pick in last year's draft -- quarterback Drake Maye -- they may have a harder time next Thursday night. The consensus is that there are only two true "blue-chip" prospects in the 2025 class -- Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter -- and there's a very real chance that both are taken within the top three picks.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

If that's the case, what should the Patriots do at No. 4? Should they draft LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell despite concerns about his arm length, or pursue other options like Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren or Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty?

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Shedeur or Carter? Giants reporter breaks down thought-process in New York on what to do 3rd overall | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

With the draft less than a week away, Tom E. Curran invited seven Patriots beat reporters onto the Patriots Talk Podcast to ask them what they believe New England will do with the No. 4 pick, and what they believe the team should do at that spot.

Here are their answers.

Mike Giardi, Boston Sports Journal

What Patriots will do: Draft Will Campbell

What Patriots should do: Draft Jalon Walker

"I think he has star potential," Giardi said of Walker. "You have to have a plan for him, because he's not super long and he's sort of a tweener. But I think he's a tweener in a good way. I could see him dancing over the center and the guard and causing havoc that way, but then you shift him to the edge and just let him go. ... He's a terrific player. A lot of explosiveness to his game."

Mark Daniels, Mass Live

What Patriots will do: Draft Will Campbell

What Patriots should do: Draft the best player available (Mason Graham, Jalon Walker or Ashton Jeanty)

"They will draft Campbell because it's their biggest need," Daniels said. "They don't have a left tackle and they need to protect Drake Maye. ... If Will Campbell is a quality starting left tackle, that's fine, because the Patriots haven't had one since 2021."

Jerry Thornton, Barstool Sports

What Patriots will do: Draft Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter if they're available; if not, draft Will Campbell

What Patriots should do: Draft Will Campbell

"(The Patriots need to) solve that problem that has existed from the moment they let Nate Solder walk and finally be done with this, and next year, we're not chasing another left tackle," Thornton said. "... I just want someone who can block at left tackle then we'll figure it out from there."

Alex Barth, 98.5 The Sports Hub

What Patriots will do: Draft Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter if they're available; if not, draft Will Campbell

What Patriots should do: Draft Will Campbell

"I've covered this team for seven offseasons. I've never covered an offseason where they didn't need a starting left tackle," Barth said. "Getting that box checked, especially with Drake Maye needing blindside protection -- in a weaker class, if you can get somebody that fills a premium position, it's a no-brainer."

Mike Reiss, ESPN

What Patriots will do: Listen to trade offers, then "flip a coin" between Will Campbell and Jalon Walker

What Patriots should do: Trade down if possible; draft Campbell at No. 4 if no offers materialize

"If they could trade (down), I think that would be great," Reiss said. "It's such a hard question, because do they view Campbell as a tackle? If they view Campbell as a tackle, it's Campbell."

Karen Guregian, Mass Live

What Patriots will do: Draft Will Campbell

What Patriots should do: Draft the best player available at No. 4; trade up into first round to draft an offensive tackle

"If it was me, I would use their (second- and third-round picks) to move up in the first round and then grab a tackle there," Guregian said. "So you're getting the premium player, which you really should get at No. 4, and then you're taking care of that glaring need by moving back up into the first (round)."

Chris Mason, Mass Live

What Patriots will do: Draft Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter if they're available; if not, draft Will Campbell

What Patriots should do: Draft Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter if they're available; if not, trade back and draft Tyler Warren

"I think they could use more help on offense. I think they could use they could use more impact. And I think at No. 4, they're reaching for anyone there," Mason said. "Campbell, you don't know if he's going to be a tackle or a guard. I think there's a lot of risk there. I think you trade down at No. 9 or so; Warren will be the best player on the board there."

Also in this episode, Dan Duggan, Senior Writer for The Athletic covering the New York Giants, joins Curran to discuss the following topics: