2025 NFL Draft order: Where Pats stand in first round amid Week 16 games

The New England Patriots still have a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with three games left in the regular season.

They enter their Week 16 showdown against the Buffalo Bills with a 3-11 record, giving them the No. 5 pick in the draft. The Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans losing their Week 16 matchups bumped New England down from the No. 3 pick.

The Patriots have the worst strength of schedule of the trio, so they would move back up to No. 3 with a loss to the Bills. If they pull off the upset in Buffalo, they would either stay at No. 5 (with a Jacksonville win) or move to No. 6 (with a Jacksonville loss).

The New York Giants currently have the No. 1 overall pick after falling to the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Their 10th consecutive defeat brings them to 2-13 on the season.

Here's the updated order for the top 10 picks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. This chart will be updated as more Week 16 games conclude.

Here's a look at the remaining 2025 Patriots schedule:

Week 16 : at Buffalo Bills

: at Buffalo Bills Week 17 : vs. Los Angeles Chargers

: vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 18: vs. Buffalo Bills

