2025 NFL Draft order: Where Patriots' pick stands amid Week 15 games

The top five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft remain up for grabs with only three weeks left in the regular season.

At 2-12, the New York Giants currently own the first overall pick as a result of their Week 15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Las Vegas Raiders are second overall at 2-11 heading into their Monday Night Football showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, and Cleveland Browns follow with 3-11 records and strength of schedule as the tiebreaker. The New England Patriots (3-10) enter Sunday's game vs. the Arizona Cardinals with the seventh pick.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's the updated order for the top 10 picks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. This chart will be updated as more Week 15 games conclude.

Those hoping for a higher Patriots draft pick can take solace in the team's rest-of-season schedule. After visiting the Cardinals, New England has a grueling three-game stretch that includes two tough games against the Buffalo Bills:

Week 16 : at Buffalo Bills

: at Buffalo Bills Week 17 : vs. Los Angeles Chargers

: vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 18: vs. Buffalo Bills

Monday's Raiders-Falcons and Chicago Bears-Minnesota Vikings games will be worth monitoring for those keeping tabs on the 2025 draft order. If both Las Vegas and Chicago lose, they'll give New England even stiffer competition for a top-five spot.

This post will be updated throughout Week 15.