How Patriots should attack crucial offseason in free agency, draft

The New England Patriots are in a full rebuild, which makes the upcoming offseason such an important time for this franchise.

The good news for the Patriots is they probably have found a solution at the most important position. They selected Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and even though he's started only three games, there's been a lot to like about his performance so far. He looks like the real deal.

So now the question is how do the Patriots improve the team around Maye, specifically the offensive line and the wide receiver group. What's the best approach to upgrading this roster in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 33rd Team's Steve Palazzolo joined Tom E. Curran on a new episode of NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Talk Podcast to discuss that topic and more.

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Midseason awards and where do the Pats add next in rebuild with Steve Palazzolo | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"I think it all starts with drafting in volume. I think they've got nine draft picks right now. I think you want to turn that into 12 or 13 draft picks," Palazzolo said. "You want to draft in volume. I'm not necessarily saying it has to be the first-round pick.

"I would love for them to draft an offensive lineman up top, like everyone else does. I think everybody's given them Will Campbell from LSU. If he's there at pick No. 2, 3 or 4, wherever they end up picking, take him. If you can trade down and accumulate picks, though, that's the best way to add talent to the roster is just take more shots. That's the first thing.

"I think you can get second-tier offensive linemen -- I say that with a lot of respect -- second-tier offensive linemen for $8-12 million per year who are starting caliber. I would spend my money there. It doesn't have to be a $20 million guy. It doesn't have to be a $30 million wide receiver. You get two or three $8-12 million offensive linemen. Those guys exist, the Morgan Moses' of the world -- they make the offensive line that much better. You have to do that."

We all know the Patriots need a true No. 1 wide receiver. Acquiring that kind of player would be hugely beneficial for the development of Maye.

How would Palazzolo like to see the Patriots find upgrades at wideout?

"You have to get different style receivers in there. I would get two or three more," Palazzolo said. "It's not about Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker and waiting for them to develop. You just go and you get guys for Drake Maye to throw to. That's how Tua Tagovailoa got elevated by having Tyreek Hill. That's how Jalen Hurts got elevated by having A.J. Brown. If those guys aren't out there, you have to do it in volume.

"So you have to attack, whether it's second-tier free agency or just in the draft, and bring players in, most likely on the offensive side of the ball. However, the defense can't be neglected either."

The Patriots currently have nine picks in the 2025 draft and they are projected to have the most salary cap space of any team next offseason, per OverTheCap. Eliot Wolf will have the resources to make major additions to the roster. Successfully completing these moves is the hard part.

Also in this episode: