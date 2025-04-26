Live updates: Patriots kick off NFL Draft Day 3 by bolstering defense

What to Know The Patriots enter Day 3 with six remaining picks across Rounds 4 through 7.

Mike Vrabel's club has not taken a defensive player so far in the draft.

The Patriots made two trades Friday, including one that got them an extra fifth-round pick.

Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft begins at 12 p.m. ET.

The New England Patriots made an effort to bolster their offense at key positions on the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft. Will they go the opposite route and target defense on Day 3?

The Patriots enter Saturday's action with six picks, including three in the fifth round.

They've made four picks so far, including LSU left tackle Will Campbell (No. 4, first round), Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (No. 38, second round), Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams (No. 69, third round) and Georgia center Jared Wilson (No. 95, third round).

New England needed to add more offensive line depth and explosiveness at the skill positions for Drake Maye's offense, and the front office accomplished those objectives on Day 1 and Day 2.

What do the final rounds have in store for the Patriots?

Follow all of the Day 3 action -- including all picks, trades and expert grades -- with our live blog below.