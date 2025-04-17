Ultimate Patriots draft guide: Mock drafts, best fits, highlights and more

The 2025 NFL Draft is almost here, and the NBC Sports Boston team has you covered.
Over the last few months, our Patriots Insiders and staff have published mock drafts, podcasts, interviews and more with intel on this year's top prospects, best fits, trade scenarios and much more.
The Patriots own the No. 4 overall pick in the first round and currently own nine total selections through seven rounds. Round 1 begins Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET in Green Bay.
Here's a roundup of all the best NBC Sports Boston draft content from Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry and our entire team.
Phil Perry's 2025 NFL mock drafts
- 2025 Mock Draft 1.0: Patriots give Maye the piece he desperately needs
- 2025 Mock Draft 2.0: Best-case scenario delivers two-way star to Pats
- 2025 Mock Draft 3.0: Patriots trade down to bulk up in the trenches
- 2025 Mock Draft 4.0: Projecting Patriots' picks for all seven rounds
- 2025 Mock Draft 5.0: Patriots trade back into first round for LT
- 2025 Mock Draft 6.0: Trade-happy Pats bolster offense in seven-round mock
- Crowd-sourced 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Pats fans get Drake Maye some help
Phil Perry's "The Case For" series
- The Case For Travis Hunter: Only debate is if Patriots should trade up
- The Case For Tetairoa McMillan: Maye's security blanket of the future?
- The Case For Will Campbell: Protecting Maye is Patriots' top priority
- The Case for Tyler Warren: Penn State tight end has star potential
- The Case For Trading Joe Milton: Can Pats sell high on young QB?
- The Case For Patriots taking a second-tier OT in NFL Draft
Phil Perry's "Best Fits for Patriots" series
- Best fits for Patriots at quarterback in 2025 NFL Draft
- Best fits for Patriots at running back in 2025 NFL Draft
- Best fits for Patriots at tight end in 2025 NFL Draft
- Best fits for Patriots at offensive tackle in 2025 NFL Draft
- Best fits for Patriots at interior offensive line in 2025 NFL Draft
- Best fits for Patriots at defensive tackle in 2025 NFL Draft
- Best fits for Patriots at linebacker in 2025 NFL Draft
- Best fits for Patriots at safety in 2025 NFL Draft
- Best fits for Patriots at slot cornerback in 2025 NFL Draft
More written NFL Draft content
- Patriots 2025 draft meetings tracker: Updates on Top 30 visits and more -- NBC Sports Boston Staff
- Mike Vrabel sees Will Campbell as a tackle, arm length be damned -- Phil Perry
- No absolutes: A lesson on o-line arm length with Dante Scarnecchia -- Phil Perry
- McShay: ‘All signs point to' Patriots drafting Will Campbell -- Justin Leger
- Every No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick in the last 10 years -- Justin Leger
- Every Patriots first-round pick in their last 10 NFL drafts -- Justin Leger
- Vrabel sheds light on Patriots' player grading system, No. 4 pick strategy -- Darren Hartwell
- Tyler Warren talks fit with Patriots, Drake Maye comparisons and more -- Darren Hartwell
- If Patriots traded down to No. 9, what would Saints need to give up? -- Nick Goss
- Patriots should consider these WRs on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft -- Nick Goss
- Potential stars worth trading back into first round to draft -- Nick Goss
- Maye thinks Patriots should take ‘best player available' at No. 4 -- Nick Goss
Podcasts -- Patriots Talk and Next Pats
Video highlights of top prospects
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State