The New England Patriots gave quarterback Drake Maye some offensive line help with the selection of LSU tackle Will Campbell in the first round, and in the second round they added one of the highest-ranked running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Patriots took Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson with the No. 38 overall pick Friday night.

He ran for 1,016 yards with 10 touchdowns, while catching 27 passes for 284 yards and one touchdown for the Buckeyes last season. He also excels in pass protection and almost never fumbles the ball.

Did the Patriots make the right pick with Henderson?

Our Patriots insider Phil Perry gives this selection an A- grade.

Here is Perry's analysis:

"In a draft where the focus going in was to add talent around Drake Maye, the Patriots threw a dynamic weapon into their offensive huddle in Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson.

"He is explosiveness personified, with 31 of his carries in 2024 going for 10 yards or more last year. He's an angry pass-protector, he's sure-handed (zero fumbles and only two drops on 53 targets the last two seasons), and he should serve as a dangerous pass-catching threat out of the backfield."

The Patriots needed to add a playmaker (or two) on offense in this draft, and Henderson could certainly fill that role as a rookie.

He joins a running back depth chart in New England that includes veterans Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson.

After bolstering their depth at left tackle and running back in the first two rounds, the Patriots could look to upgrade at wide receiver, edge rusher, cornerback and other positions of need in the remaining rounds.

Full game highlights of TreVeyon Henderson, a running back out of Ohio State, drafted in the second round by the Patriots in the 2025 NFL Draft.