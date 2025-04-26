Perry's draft grade: Kyle Williams adds speed to Patriots WR room

The New England Patriots are making a strong effort to upgrade their offense around quarterback Drake Maye in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

After taking LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell at No. 4 in the first round and Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson at No. 38 in the second round, the Patriots added a wide receiver with Washington State star Kyle Williams at No. 69 in the third round.

Williams tallied career highs with 70 receptions, 1,198 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns for the Cougars during the 2024 season.

Did the Patriots make the right pick with Williams?

Our Patriots insider Phil Perry gives this selection a B+ grade. Here's his analysis:

"The Patriots are adding some real juice to their receiver room in Kyle Williams. He recorded a 4.40-second 40 time at the combine, and clocked the fastest GPS time among all receivers at the Senior Bowl (21.36 mph). He was third in the draft class with 12 catches on targets of 20 yards or more down the field, but he can create after the catch, too.

"No qualifying wideout in the class had more yards after catch per reception than Williams (8.4). With this pick, after New England took dynamic running back TreVeyon Henderson, Drake Maye gets yet another explosive weapon to target."

The Patriots' wide receiver depth chart is pretty crowded right now. In addition to Williams, it also includes Stefon Diggs, Kendrick Bourne, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Ja’Lynn Polk, Javon Baker, JaQuae Jackson and John Jiles.

After bolstering their depth at left tackle, running back and wide receiver in the first two rounds, the Patriots could look to upgrade at tight end, edge rusher, cornerback and other positions of need in the remaining rounds on Day 3.