The New England Patriots made three picks on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, and all of them came on the offensive side of the ball.

The Patriots used their second-round pick (No. 38 overall) on Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. He adds speed, toughness, blitz pickup and pass-catching ability to New England's backfield. Henderson ran for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Buckeyes last season. He joins Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson on the team's running back depth chart.

The Patriots made two picks in the third round.

The first was Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams at No. 69 overall. He had a breakout season for the Cougars in 2024, setting career highs with 70 receptions, 1,198 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

After two trades, the Patriots made their final pick of Round 3, taking Georgia center Jared Wilson at No. 95 overall. Wilson was the top-ranked center in the 2025 draft class.

How do draft experts feel about the Patriots' Day 2 picks? Here's a roundup of draft grades for the second and third rounds.

TreVeyon Henderson, No. 38 (Second round)

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: A-

"In a draft where the focus going in was to add talent around Drake Maye, the Patriots threw a dynamic weapon into their offensive huddle in Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson.

"He is explosiveness personified, with 31 of his carries in 2024 going for 10 yards or more last year. He's an angry pass-protector, he's sure-handed (zero fumbles and only two drops on 53 targets the last two seasons), and he should serve as a dangerous pass-catching threat out of the backfield."

Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports: B

"Big-play running back who has a great feel for running outside and finding a crease to exploit for big runs. He’s not the most powerful runner, but his vision and speed will make him a threat in the NFL."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: B

"The Patriots make an interesting move to add Henderson not long after extending Rhamondre Stevenson for the return of Josh McDaniels. Henderson will be an explosive runner to take more pressure off Drake Maye and also keep him extra well protected to throw downfield."

Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated: A-

"Henderson is the best pass-protecting back in the draft, and has plenty of speed, showcased by a 4.43 40-time. The big concern is durability; Henderson missed eight games across his sophomore and junior seasons. Still, he played in all 16 games for the national champions last year while rushing for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns on a Big Ten-best 7.1 yards per carry."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: C+

"Explosive RB who thrived in the screen game in college. Was never a full-time workhorse at Ohio State. Could be concerning but also means there's tread on his tires. One-cut type. Elusiveness is average. Same with his contact balance. Pass-pro is excellent. Feels early for a RB but has a new-age game for Drake Maye. This offseason needed more juice."

Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report: A

"The New England Patriots helped quarterback Drake Maye on Day 1 of this year's draft by selecting left tackle Will Campbell. A quarterback needs to remain upright before he can thrive. Offensive linemen aren’t the only players who help in pass protection, though. The Patriots also needed a running back who can contribute on all three downs. They landed the class’ best in that regard by taking Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson in Round 2.

"Two traits immediately jump out when looking at Henderson and what he adds to an offense. He's both an explosive runner who's capable of creating chunk plays in the ground game and is an excellent pass protector. Henderson has legitimate 4.43-second 40-yard-dash speed and was also a significant contributor on third downs as a pass-catcher and blocker. Last season, he was the only FBS running back who averaged 7.0 or more yards per carry while racking up at least 1,000 rushing yards and 250 receiving yards."

Joseph Acosta, SB Nation: B+

"Although I would’ve probably liked for them to address their receiver room, it seems like the receivers are falling. Henderson is a ball of lightning at the RB spot, who can be a major factor on third downs as a receiver and pass protector. If the Pats can get him downhill, they should be a much more explosive team on the ground."

The Athletic: A

"New England already took a culture setter at the top of the draft (OT Will Campbell) and added another in Henderson, an elite zone runner/pass catcher/pass protector — and one of the toughest pound-for-pound players in the class. A great fit here, for a team that’s going to pound the rock."

Kyle Williams, No. 69 (third round)

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: B+

"The Patriots are adding some real juice to their receiver room in Kyle Williams. He recorded a 4.40-second 40 time at the combine, and clocked the fastest GPS time among all receivers at the Senior Bowl (21.36 mph). He was third in the draft class with 12 catches on targets of 20 yards or more down the field, but he can create after the catch, too. No qualifying wideout in the class had more yards after catch per reception than Williams (8.4). With this pick, after New England took dynamic running back TreVeyon Henderson, Drake Maye gets yet another explosive weapon to target."

Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report: A

"The New England Patriots need to have a Mr. Burns GIF added to their draft class, because it’s been excellent thus far. First, they found a blindside protector for Drake Maye in Will Campbell. TreVeyon Henderon will take over as their lead running back. And Washington State’s Kyle Williams may be the Patriots' second-best wide receiver before he even steps into the locker room.

"Williams knew he had to show he was more than a vertical threat after playing with quarterback Cam Ward in 2023 and making some highlight-reel catches. He developed as a far more well-rounded option this past season while leading the Cougars with 1,198 receiving yards and 14 touchdown receptions."

Joseph Acosta, SB Nation: B-

"Williams is a nasty route runner who can create separation, but his biggest issue is his slight frame and eight drops. His inconsistent hands might hold him back, but he can get open quickly. I wonder if Jaylin Noel would’ve been the better pick here but I understand why Williams is the pick."

The Athletic: B+

"A productive receiver for three seasons at UNLV, Willams took off over his final two campaigns at Washington State, including 70 receptions for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns last year. He has great speed and offers punt-return ability. Another weapon for Drake Maye."

Gilberto Manzano, Sports Illustrated: A

"Drake Maye could have a productive playmaker in Williams, who gained plenty of admirers from the draft community thanks to his savvy ways for getting open.

"Surprisingly, the dangerous downfield threat had his best season after Cam Ward left Washington State for Miami. Last season, Williams had 70 catches for 1,198 yards, 14 touchdowns and averaged 17.1 yards per reception. Williams, who started at UNLV before playing for the Cougars, could end up being a friendly No. 2 or 3 target for his next quarterback."

Jared Wilson, No. 95 (third round)

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: A

"More protection for Drake Maye? With a high-level athlete? Late in the third round? Nothing wrong with that. Jared Wilson was a one-year starter at center for Georgia, and he may need some technical refinement, but his movement skills are high-end (9.84 Relative Athletic Score). The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder has the ability to play guard in a pinch, but he's the long-term answer at center whenever he's ready to take over for newcomer Garrett Bradbury."

Joseph Acosta, SB Nation: C-

"Wilson feels like a bit of a reach here, but considering that Garrett Bradbury is sort of similar. Wilson is a smaller guy, but he’s incredibly athletic. Play strength will be an issue, but next to Layden Robinson and Mike Onwenu it should be fine."

The Athletic: A

"A one-year starter at Georgia, Wilson quietly turned in a quality 2024 season for the SEC champion Bulldogs. He has good speed and quickness, plus 11-inch hands that he uses to grip interior defenders. He’ll have a chance to step in as an immediate starter for New England."

Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report: A

"David Andrews' retirement forced the New England Patriots to reset at center. They’ve done so with gusto. Veteran Garrett Bradbury has started 88 games throughout his six-year NFL career. He’s likely to continue doing so with the Patriots. But Georgia’s Jared Wilson is the class’ best pure center prospect and an elite athlete.

"How deep was Georgia's roster? Well, Wilson served as a backup, primarily behind Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. He finally became a starter, then worked his way into becoming this year's top pure center prospect. Wilson was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2024. He also pieced together an exceptional predraft workout that placed him as the 12th-most athletic center since 1987, according to Kent Lee Platte.

"The Patriots added even more protection for second-year quarterback Drake Maye, which was among their top priorities this offseason."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: A

"The Patriots go after a need inside for a more athletic blocker to lead in front of Maye. Wilson has some dominant characteristics in that capacity."

Gilberto Manzano, Sports Illustrated: B

"The savvy Wilson is the top-rated center in this class. He lacks playing experience, but gained the attention of NFL teams for his impressive lone starting season. In 12 starts, Wilson flashed strength, athleticism and traits for being a high-level run blocker at the next level."