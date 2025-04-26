Vrabel's vision: Updated Patriots depth chart with 2025 draft picks

Head coach Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots didn't mess around in the 2025 NFL Draft.

New England's most pressing needs entering the weekend were on offense. So, the Patriots got franchise quarterback Drake Maye a starting left tackle in Will Campbell (first round, No. 4 overall pick), then surrounded him with dynamic skill players in Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (second round, No. 38 pick) and Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams (second round, No. 69 pick) before taking another offensive lineman in Georgia center Jared Wilson.

On Saturday, Vrabel and Co. turned their attention to the other side of the ball, using their first three Day 3 selections on defensive players (and adding a kicker later on for good measure).

So, how does New England's 2025 draft class fit into a roster that already welcomed several new faces in free agency?

First, here's a full list of the Patriots' 2025 draft picks:

And here is the Patriots' full depth chart, with each of their draft picks highlighted in red. We'll update with any undrafted free agent signings after the draft, as well.