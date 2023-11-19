2024 NFL Draft: How Week 11 games impacted Pats' first-round position

The New England Patriots remain in the mix for a top-three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after their Week 11 bye.

They entered the bye week with a 2-8 record and the third overall selection. That's how they'll enter Week 12 as well. The New York Giants (3-8) helped the Patriots' draft position by beating the Washington Commanders on Sunday, but the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) jumped ahead of New England with their loss to the Houston Texans.

Arizona is the only other team in the NFL with two wins. The Carolina Panthers still have only one victory this season following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

New England is expected to prioritize the quarterback, wide receiver, and tackle positions in the 2024 draft. USC's Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye are the top two QBs in the class, but they are widely expected to be off the board after the top two picks. Other intriguing options include Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr.

If the Patriots pass on a first-round signal-caller, they could add a potentially elite weapon to their receiving corps in Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Patriots still have seven more games to play, so much can change between now and the end of the 2023 season. For now, they'll look ahead to a Week 12 showdown with the Giants, and it remains to be seen who they'll start at QB. As of Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick hasn't decided on whether it'll be Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, or Will Grier under center.

Here's the updated order for the top 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. This post will be updated as more games conclude.

10. Green Bay Packers, 4-6

9. Atlanta Falcons, 4-6

8. Washington Commanders, 4-7

7. Los Angeles Rams, 3-6

6. Tennessee Titans, 3-7

5. New York Giants, 3-8

4. Chicago Bears, 3-8

3. New England Patriots, 2-8

2. Arizona Cardinals, 2-9

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers, 1-9)