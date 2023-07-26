2023 Patriots Training Camp: Live analysis from NBC Sports Boston's insiders

FOXBOROUGH, MA – JUNE 13: New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) negotiates the first gate of a slalom run during New England Patriots Minicamp on June 13, 2023, at the Patriots Practice Facility at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After an eventful offseason of free agent signings, a failed pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins and changes to the coaching staff, the New England Patriots are ready to officially begin preparing for the 2023 NFL season as training camp begins at Gillette Stadium.

Our Patriots insiders -- Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry -- have you covered from every angle with on-site reporting and analysis from training camp.

Check out the video below for their live report from camp each day, beginning with their takes on Day 2:

