2021 NFL free agency predictions: Patriots' free-agent destinations on defense

Prediction: Signs with New York Giants on three-year, $22.5 million contract

Butler has been a pretty consistent contributor for the Patriots since entering the league as an undrafted rookie in 2017 (at least 480 snaps per year). Over the last two seasons, as a key piece to the two and three-man games Bill Belichick calls up front to scheme pressure, he's racked up 10.0 sacks and helped teammates pile up many more. He's going to have a case to be paid this offseason. He's durable -- one missed game in four seasons -- and teams pay attention to sack numbers.

Moreover, Butler does well according to some of the advanced numbers. He's been in the top-30 in PFF's pass-rush productivity metric for defensive tackles each of the last two years (26th in 2019, 23rd in 2020), which put him in the same range as much bigger names like Sheldon Richardson (29th in 2019, 24th in 2020, makes $12 million per year) and Michael Brockers (29th in 2019, 29th in 2020, $8 million per year).

Butler doesn't have the long-term reputation those players do, nor the full-time roles they've had, but at 27 he's younger than both, and a case could be made he's worthy of a lucrative multi-year deal.

The cratering cap could throw a wrench in that scenario, but maybe Butler finds what he's looking for in New York, playing for old friend Joe Judge. The Giants could lose key interior defenders Leonard Williams and Dalvin Tomlinson to free agency this spring.