20 Under 25 results: Drake Maye headlines best young athletes in Boston

The Patriots and Red Sox accounted for the entire top six.

By Darren Hartwell

The people have spoken, and they've crowned rookie quarterback Drake Maye as the future of Boston sports. But one of his New England Patriots teammates is a very close second.

At the beginning of the month, we asked to you rate the future stars of Boston sports in our annual "20 Under 25" voting contest. You responded by giving video game-style ratings for 20 Boston athletes under the age of 25, assigning them a number on a scale of 1 to 100 based on where you think they'll peak in their careers.

We then tallied up and averaged those ratings to come up with a final ranking, and the results were quite interesting.

While Maye topped the rankings with an average rating of 93.9, second-year Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez was right behind him with 92.9 average rating. It was a steep drop-off from there, as Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas came in third with an 83.7 average rating.

The Red Sox were well-represented near the top, though -- Ceddanne Rafaela, Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively -- and landed six total players in the top 20, while the Boston Bruins had five players and the Boston Celtics had two.

So, what should we make of this year's rankings? The final results are below, complete with analysis of each player's result from our team of writers.

Let's dive in.

Check out this list for a look at past "20 Under 25" winners dating back to 2012.

