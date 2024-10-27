As NFL stadiums fill up with Halloween costumes this weekend and next, the league has another holiday on its calendar.

It’s National Tight Ends Day in Week 8. There will be a handful of big tight end matchups this year, headlined by Raiders rookie Brock Bowers facing Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in a star-studded showdown. Elsewhere, George Kittle and the 49ers will battle Jake Ferguson and the Cowboys on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

While it’s a cool title, what is National Tight Ends Day actually, and how did it come about?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here are the origins of the relatively new holiday.

What is National Tight Ends Day?

National Tight Ends Day is an annual time to celebrate players at the position. There aren’t any formal traditions, per se, but the NFL uses the holiday to highlight tight ends across the league.

These guys are a tight bunch ❤️



📅: #NationalTightEndsDay – Sunday Oct. 27 pic.twitter.com/TXNLFybwYw — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2024

How did National Tight Ends Day originate?

The 49ers beat the Lions in Week 2 of the 2018 season with help from Garrett Celek and Kittle. Celek scored an 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and Kittle said a conversation between the two tight ends and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sparked the idea of National Tight Ends Day.

“Jimmy G was like, ‘What is it, National Tight Ends Day?’ We’re like, ‘Yeah, it’s a holiday, man!” Kittle said.

UNLEASH IT



The TEs are ready to ball out like they've been doing all year long 💪#NationalTightEndsDay pic.twitter.com/2MwcoDqfhf — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 27, 2024

When is National Tight Ends Day 2024?

The NFL celebrates National Tight Ends Day on the fourth weekend of October -- which is Week 8 in 2024.

While he appreciates the official designation from the league, Kittle thinks tight ends are worth honoring year-round.

“In my opinion, every day is National Tight Ends Day,” he said.