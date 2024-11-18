Metal falls from AT&T Stadium roof hours before Cowboys play Texans

The sky is falling at AT&T Stadium.

While opening the roof before the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans game on Monday night, a piece of metal came loose and fell to the field.

Additional small debris fell and no injuries were reported.

On X, AT&T Stadium posted a video of the roof open but did not mention the falling debris.

A representative of the Dallas Cowboys told NBC 5 that the incident is being reviewed and a decision regarding the ability to re-open the roof will be made when possible.

There has been no mention of a game delay or other safety concerns.