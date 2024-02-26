Legendary NFL reporter Peter King announces retirement

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to Peter King of NBC Sports after the Chiefs’ 21-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park on Nov. 5, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Peter King is signing off.

The longtime NFL reporter announced his retirement in Monday's edition of his Football Morning in America column with NBC Sports.

"Who’s complaining? Not me. I’m the luckiest man on the face of the earth," King wrote. "To be a long-termer in an increasingly short-term business, to write this column for 27 years and to be a sportswriter for 44, well, that’s something I’ll always be grateful for. Truly, I’ve loved it all.

"I’m retiring*. I use an asterisk because I truly don’t know what the future holds for me. I probably will work at something, but as I write this I have no idea what it will be. Maybe it will be something in the media world, but just not Football Morning in America (nee Monday Morning Quarterback)."

Football Morning in America is up! And this one’s about the luckiest man on Earth. It’s been real. 🏈📝❤️ https://t.co/HE4hRJsPzY — Peter King (@peter_king) February 26, 2024

King, 66, worked at The Cincinnati Enquirer and later Newsday before joining Sports Illustrated in 1989. He had a 30-year run at the publication, which featured his Monday Morning Quarterback column.

While King had already been part of NBC's "Football Night in America" since 2006, he made a full-time move to NBC Sports in 2018, taking his column with him and rebranding it as Football Morning in America.

Along with his weekly column, King has also published five books and is a three-time winner of the National Sports Media Association's National Sportswriter of the Year honor.

King detailed the sacrifices his family, including his wife, Ann, and kids, Laura and Mary Beth, have made for him to have the career he did. He also took time to thank his audience, saying reader reactions -- good and bad -- "have really added a lot to my life in the business."

King capped off his column with an "Adieu Haiku" to officially close the book on a legendary career:

"It’s been rewarding.

The future? I do not know.

But for now … –30–"

To read King's full "Football Morning in America" column, click here.