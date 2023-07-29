Jonathan Taylor requests trade from Colts, per report

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 28: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jonathan Taylor appears to be the next big name in the NFL switching teams.

Taylor on Saturday reportedly requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts after meeting with owner Jim Irsay, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: #Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor has formally requested a trade after meeting with owner Jim Irsay. pic.twitter.com/BH7dhZAzUD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2023

Taylor, a Wisconsin product, is also seeking a contract extension as he enters the final year of his four-year rookie deal.

Irsay on Thursday had revealed no contract talks had taken place still.

"We haven't exchanged any contract numbers with each other or anything like that," Irsay said, via ESPN. "So, it's not like we're in the midst of that. I think we had a tough season last year. Didn't win a lot of games. This is a year about coming back together and having a great year and we're really depending on Jonathan to team up with [quarterback] Anthony Richardson to try and pull together to have a great year."

Then on Saturday, Irsay had this to say moments before reports of Taylor's trade request emerged.

“If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one’s gonna miss us," Irsay said, via The Athletic's James Boyd. "The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn’t matter who comes and who goes, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.”

Then following the reports, Irsay sent a text message to NFL reporter Albert Breer responding to the Taylor news.

“We’re not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!”

The 24-year-old running back emerged as one of the best in his position after strong freshman and sophomore campaigns in 2020 and 2021. He rushed for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns on 232 carries in his first year before soaring to 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns on 332 carries as a sophomore.

His elite production in 2021 as the league's leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns earned him a First-Team All-Pro spot along with Pro Bowl honors.

However, 2022 was mired in recurring ankle woes that limited him to just 861 yards and four touchdowns on 192 carries across 11 games. He underwent ankle surgery in January.

He was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, the team announced. He also missed all of OTAs and veteran minicamp.