Jets' Aaron Rodgers ruled out after suffering injury on first possession

The Aaron Rodgers era in New York is officially underway...but it didn't last long.

Rodgers suffered an ankle injury on his very first drive with his new team after being sacked by Buffalo Bills lineman Leonard Floyd. Rodgers was slow to get to his feet and then sat back down on the field. He was tended to by medical personnel before being helped off the field.

He was ruled out in the second quarter with negative x-rays, per the Jets.

Rodgers has been downgraded to out. His x-rays were negative. https://t.co/TjZv03DrQF — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023

Rodgers' debut with the Jets marked what was one of the most highly-anticipated games in franchise history.

During his introduction, Rodgers took the field holding an American flag as part of the 9/11 ceremony. But the excitement, and Rodgers' presence on the field, was short lived after he suffered the injury on the team's fifth offensive play.

Zach Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick that Rodgers was brought in to replace, took over at quarterback in a nightmare opening-game scenario for the Jets.