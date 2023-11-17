How to watch Vikings vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 11

Two of the NFL's hottest teams will face off on Sunday Night Football in Week 11.

The Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos will meet up in the prime-time showdown, and both teams are looking to extend their surprising winning streaks.

The Vikings have the longest active winning streak in the NFL, picking up five consecutive victories after starting the year 1-4.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The last two wins against the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints have been particularly remarkable, as newly acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs has taken the reins from an injured Kirk Cousins. Despite hardly knowing any of his teammates just yet, Dobbs has five total touchdowns to just two turnovers with Minnesota and has been crucial in keeping the team in the NFC North mix.

The Broncos, meanwhile, got off to an even worse 1-5 start to the 2023 season. Instead of throwing in the towel and turning to the draft, Russell Wilson and Co. have rattled off three straight wins. They beat the Green Bay Packers at home in Week 7, got their first ever win against Patrick Mahomes in Week 8 against the Chiefs and returned from their bye for a stunning win on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

Which team will keep up their winning ways this week? Here is how you can tune into Vikings-Broncos on Sunday Night Football:

When is the Vikings vs. Broncos Sunday Night Football game?

The Vikings and Broncos will square off on Sunday, Nov. 19.

What time is the Vikings vs. Broncos Sunday Night Football game?

Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET

How to watch the Vikings vs. Broncos Sunday Night Football game

Vikings-Broncos will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2023 season.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America" as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the Vikings vs. Broncos Sunday Night Football game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app