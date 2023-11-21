How to watch Ravens vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 12

Sunday Night Football in Week 12 features two teams trending in different directions as the Baltimore Ravens will visit the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ravens are atop the AFC North at 8-3 after winning five of their last six. Baltimore most recently took down the divisional rival Cincinnati Bengals 34-20 on Thursday Night Football after Joe Burrow exited with a season-ending wrist injury.

While Baltimore looks like a real threat to the come out of the AFC, the same can't be said for Los Angeles. The Chargers once again entered the season with high hopes but have failed to live up to them. After snapping a three-year playoff drought in 2022, Brandon Staley's team has failed to surpass the .500 mark this season.

Los Angeles sits last place in the AFC West at 4-6 following two consecutive losses. And after the team's latest defeat to the Green Bay Packers, Staley snapped at a reporter over a question about defensive play-calling responsibilities.

So, can the Chargers get their season back on track with a signature win in prime time? Or will the Ravens take another step toward an AFC North title?

Here's how to watch the AFC showdown on SNF:

When is the Ravens vs. Chargers Week 12 game?

The Ravens and Chargers will meet on Sunday, Nov. 26.

What time does the Ravens vs. Chargers Week 12 game start?

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is set for 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is the Ravens vs. Chargers Week 12 game on?

Ravens-Chargers will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2023 season.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America" as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to stream the Ravens vs. Chargers Week 12 game live

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app