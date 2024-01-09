How to watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers wild card game on Monday

The grand finale of Super Wild Card Weekend features the Philadelphia Eagles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The two teams will look to claim the final spot in next weekend's divisional round when they square off at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night.

The No. 4 Bucs enter with the higher seed and home-field advantage after winning the NFC South division title with a 9-8 record. But the defending NFC champion Eagles remain the favorite after finishing 11-6.

Few expected the Eagles to play a road playoff game following a 10-1 start to the season, but they dropped five of their last six games to finish behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East and take the No. 5 seed.

They head to Tampa, where they defeated the Buccaneers 25-11 in Week 3, with the offense having failed to reach 20 points in four of their last six games. They limp into the playoffs with quarterback Jalen Hurts coming off a finger injury and A.J. Brown having suffered a knee injury in the Eagles' regular-season finale against the New York Giants.

They will face a Buccaneers defense that allowed 248.9 passing yards per game this season, the fourth most in the NFL. The Bucs defense fared better shutting down the run, having allowed just 95.3 yards per game, the fifth fewest in the league.

Baker Mayfield and the Bucs won five of their final six games to win a third straight division title.

It's the second consecutive season the Bucs are playing in the Monday night game of Super Wild Card Weekend. They lost 31-14 to the Cowboys last season in what was the final game of Tom Brady's career.

The Bucs and Eagles have played five times in the postseason, with Tampa Bay holding a 3-2 advantage, including a 31-15 wild-card win in January of 2022.

