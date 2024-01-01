How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins AFC East title game in Week 18 on Sunday Night Football

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 01: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins and Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills shake hands after the game at Highmark Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The 2023 regular season could be ending with a bang.

The Week 18 schedule is now live with all matchups getting dates, times and primetime slots depending on the stakes at play.

What game was chosen for Sunday Night Football on NBC? An AFC East title game with the Buffalo Bills at the Miami Dolphins. The winner will clinch the division title and potentially the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Buffalo, 10-6, currently have gone on a four-game winning streak when it appeared its playoff hopes was all but over after multiple lowly performances. Miami, 11-5, have beaten down on inferior teams but haven't quite figured out the big ones.

The two teams last met in Buffalo in Week 4, when the Bills cruised by the Dolphins 48-20 behind Josh Allen's four-touchdown performance through the air. He also added a score on the ground. Miami had Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert available in that game, but they both missed out in the 56-19 Week 17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Miami is 7-1 at home while the Bills are 3-4 on the road. Buffalo has won the last three division titles while the Dolphins have waited since 2008 to add another.

Here's what to know about the AFC East title game in Week 18:

When is the Bills-Dolphins Week 18 game?

The Bills and Dolphins will play on Sunday, Jan. 7.

What time is the Bills-Dolphins Week 18 game?

Kick-off time from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla., is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Bills-Dolphins Week 18 game

The matchup between the Bills and Dolphins will be broadcast nationally on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color) and Melissa Stark (sideline) are on the call.

How to live stream the Bills-Dolphins Week 18 game

The Bills-Dolphins matchup will be available to stream on Peacock and NBC.com.