How to watch Bears vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 5

Thursday Night Football in Week 5 will feature two teams coming off heartbreaking defeats.

On one side are the Chicago Bears. The team took a 28-7 lead at home against the Denver Broncos in a battle of winless teams before surrendering 24 unanswered points and falling 31-28. Justin Fields had a career-high four touchdowns, but he also lost a fumble that was returned for a Broncos touchdown and tossed the game-sealing interception.

Then there are the Washington Commanders. Ron Rivera’s team took an early lead over the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, fell behind in the second half and then tied the game with a touchdown on the final play of regulation. They could not capitalize in overtime, however, as Eagles kicker Jake Elliott drilled a game-winning, 54-yard field goal to drop the Commanders to 2-2 on the year.

Which team will bounce back in primetime? Here is everything you need to know to watch the Week 5 Thursday Night Football contest.

When is the Bears vs. Commanders Week 5 game?

The Bears will visit the Commanders at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Thursday, Oct. 5.

What time is the Bears vs. Commanders Week 5 game?

Kickoff time for Bears-Commanders is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

How to watch Bears vs. Commanders Week 5

Bears-Commanders will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline) are on the call.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Aftershow will begin immediately following the game. Ruthie Polinsky will be joined by Lance Briggs, Alex Brown and Dave Wannstedt to break down how the Bears fared against the Commanders.

How to stream the Bears vs. Commanders live online

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

Mobile stream: Prime Video app, NFL mobile app

How to listen to Bears vs. Commanders on the radio

Station: ESPN 1000

What is the weather forecast for Bears vs. Commanders Week 5?

NBC Washington forecasts partly cloudy skies, a high temperature of 78 degrees and a 20% chance of rain in Landover on Thursday.