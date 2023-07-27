How Saquon Barkley may have saved a Giants fan's relationship

The New York Giants' training camp practice on Thursday included...Saquon Barkley potentially saving a fan's relationship?

The star running back encountered a rather unique sign that a fan was holding at the team's practice facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The fan, who was donning a Barkley jersey, had a sign that read: "Saquon my ex will take me back if you sign this."

Of course, the sign caught Barkley's attention and he did his part in helping the couple get back together, along with autographing the fan's jersey.

So, does Barkley really have the power to save a relationship with an autograph? Some are doubtful, while others are eager to find out.

We need to know if she took him back. I’m invested now. https://t.co/U0UFzPQV6Z — Jessie ✰ Lynn (@jlcovert44) July 27, 2023

And they lived happily ever after, I'm sure https://t.co/SRJLt9aRMI — Chef Josh (@XXLrgPopcorn) July 27, 2023

Hope she took em back lol https://t.co/ZDSfNQLSyy — Ⳑⲟɢⲇⲛ 🐍 (@isystematic_) July 27, 2023

She gone bro https://t.co/EG77AwufSs — Cryin Gosling (@Schubey_Doo) July 27, 2023

It didn't look like Barkley would even be at training camp this time last week. The Giants failed to reach an extension with the franchise-tagged running back prior to the July 17 deadline, meaning Barkley would have to play the 2023 season on a one-year deal.

Barkley reportedly wasn't expected to report to training camp, and he said he had considered sitting out the season. But the Giants and Barkley found a resolution on the eve of training camp, striking a one-year, $11 million deal with a $2 million signing bonus.

And days after Barkley patched up his relationship with the Giants, he might have helped a couple do the same.