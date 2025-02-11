Get your plane tickets ready.

The NFL will be headed to familiar destinations for its international game slate in the 2025 regular season. There will also be a few new locations hosting games for the first time.

Such was the case last season when the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers opened the season in Brazil.

So, where will the NFL be going in 2025 and what teams will be involved? Here's what to know:

How many NFL international games are there in 2025?

There currently are six NFL international games scheduled for 2025.

Where are the NFL international games in 2025?

Two locations for 2025 have become mainstays on the NFL international map: London and Germany.

There will also be two new locations in 2025: Dublin, Ireland and Madrid, Spain.

NFL international games 2025 schedule

The exact date and matchups have not yet been fully determined, though the host teams and cities are known. Here's the breakdown thus far:

London

Cleveland Browns vs. TBD: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

New York Jets vs. TBD: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TBD: Wembley Stadium

Germany

Indianapolis Colts vs. TBD: Olympiastadion, Berlin

Spain

Miami Dolphins vs. TBD: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid

Ireland

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. TBD: Croke Park, Dublin

When is the NFL playing in Australia?

The NFL will hold a game in Australia, but not in 2025. The Los Angeles Rams will be the host team for a regular season game in 2026, which will be played in Melbourne.

The NFL has hosted games internationally for almost two decades.