How does NFL concussion protocol work? Explaining when players can return to the field

Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts rushes for a touchdown against M.J. Stewart of the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Concussions are once again a talking point in the NFL.

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, the fourth pick in the 2023 draft, suffered his first NFL concussion on Sunday in the second game of his career.

Richardson was ruled out in the second quarter after he completed 6 of 10 passes for 56 yards and rushed for 35 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-20 win over the Houston Texans. It remains unclear when exactly Richardson suffered the concussion, though he appeared to hit the back of his head on the the turf during his second touchdown run of the first quarter. He stayed in the game for the next two Colts' possessions before being taken to the medical tent and then back to the locker room.

How long might Richardson be out before he is cleared to return under the league's concussion protocols?

Here's a full explanation of concussions in the NFL, including how protocol works and when players can return to the field:

What is NFL protocol for concussions when a player is hit in the head?

Three medical experts, known as unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNCs), are assigned to each game to help ensure that the NFL's concussion protocol is followed. When a player is hit in the head, they receive medical attention if they report symptoms or if someone else -- who could be a trainer, official, coach or even teammate -- initiates the protocol.

The first step is for the team physician and UNC to evaluate the player on the sideline, which includes checking their cervical spine, speech, gait and eyes. The play in which the player was hit is also reviewed on video to determine the severity of the impact.

If the sideline survey reveals any symptoms consistent with a concussion, the player is examined further in the locker room for more neurological symptoms.

The player could be cleared after either of these exams and be able to return to the game, but if so, they will have a follow-up the next day to make sure they aren’t experiencing any more symptoms.

If the player is diagnosed with a concussion, he cannot return to play in another game until passing the return-to-participation protocol.

What are concussion symptoms in the NFL?

Concussion no-go symptoms can include lack of consciousness, gross motor instability, confusion, amnesia, fencing response, impact seizure and ataxia.

A player exhibiting symptoms of ataxia – which is defined as “abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue” – no longer can be cleared to return to the game under the new concussion protocols revised in the wake of the Tua Tagovailoa incident last year.

The protocol changes went into effect during Week 5 of the 2022 season and were exercised when the Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, starting in place of Tagovailoa, sustained a hard hit on Miami’s first offensive snap of the game. The veteran quarterback passed his concussion test but was deemed ineligible to return because he was displaying signs of ataxia.

Bridgewater was the first player removed from a game under the league’s new protocols.

That same week, tight end Pat Freiermuth was one of two members of the Pittsburgh Steelers to exit with a concussion. It was the third concussion Freiermuth has suffered while in the NFL despite having played in just 21 regular-season games over his first two seasons.

How do you clear the NFL concussion protocol and when can a player return to the field?

Players returning from a concussion must be cleared by their team’s physician as well as the independent neurological consultant (INC). Every NFL team is required to have at least one INC, who is a board-certified physician with expertise in head trauma.

There is no set timeline for players in concussion protocol. The medical staff considers factors such as the player’s concussion history and other medical history in determining when it’s safe for them to return.

Generally, though, the protocol outlines five phases of concussion return, beginning with symptom limited activity, when the player may still be feeling the effects of the concussion. Then the player can progress to regular aerobic exercise, football specific exercise and non-contact training drills before finally being cleared for full football activity.

The process sometimes only takes a few days, like it did for Patrick Mahomes during the playoffs in 2021. Other times, athletes may continue feeling effects such as headaches for weeks or even months after the injury.