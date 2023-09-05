Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid won their second Lombardi Trophy together last season.

If they want to get their third championship this coming February in Las Vegas, they will have to accomplish something that hasn’t been done in 20 years.

The Kansas City Chiefs have reached five straight AFC Championship Games and turned those appearances into three Super Bowl trips and two Super Bowl victories. One thing missing from that reign of dominance, however, is back-to-back titles.

The team beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV and had a chance to defend its title the next year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady and an impressive defensive effort put an end to that, as they demolished the Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.

Kansas City has another chance to go back-to-back and join some historic company this season. Just how many teams have won consecutive Super Bowls? Here’s a look back at how the prior 56 title-winning squads fared the following season:

How many NFL teams have repeated as Super Bowl champions?

The NFL has awarded back-to-back champions eight times in the Super Bowl era.

The Green Bay Packers were the first team to do so, as they won the first two Super Bowls. Next were the Miami Dolphins, who completed the NFL’s only perfect season in 1972 before earning a second straight title the following year.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only franchise to win back-to-back Super Bowls on separate occasions. Their first two championships came in the 1974 and 1975 seasons. After a two-year hiatus from the Super Bowl, Pittsburgh once again won consecutive titles to cap off the 1978 and 1979 campaigns.

The 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and New England Patriots are the other four franchises to win two Super Bowls in a row.

How many NFL teams missed the playoffs after winning the Super Bowl?

Seventeen of the first 56 Super Bowl champions did not make the playoffs the following year.

Here is a breakdown of end results for reigning champions the season after they won the Super Bowl:

Missed playoffs: 17

Lost in wild card round: 5

Lost in divisional round: 13

Lost conference championship game: 7

Lost Super Bowl: 6

Won Super Bowl: 8

Which reigning Super Bowl champion had the worst record the next season?

While 16 prior Super Bowl winners failed to make the following playoffs, no defending champion struggled as badly as the 2022 Los Angeles Rams.

Only seven teams finished with a sub-.500 record the year after winning a Super Bowl, and only one of those teams picked up double-digit losses prior to the Rams’ disastrous season.

The Broncos went from two straight championships in 1997 and 1998 to a 6-10 record in 1999. The drop was a predictable one considering Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway retired following the Broncos’ Super Bowl XXXIII win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Rams were without their Super Bowl quarterback at times in 2022, too. Matthew Stafford missed a Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals due to a concussion, returned the following week and missed the rest of the season because of a spinal cord contusion. The team trotted out John Wolford and Bryce Perkins off the bench and grabbed Baker Mayfield off waivers for the final five games. Still, the Rams went 3-6 in Stafford’s nine starts, a record that still would have put them on pace for more than 11 losses.

The teams wound up with a 5-12 record, marking the worst ever season for a defending Super Bowl champion. Making matters worse, they had to ship their No. 6 draft pick to the Detroit Lions as part of the trade that netted them Stafford (and the Super Bowl LVI title).

How every Super Bowl champion fared the next season

Here is a look at how every prior Super Bowl champion has done after winning their title:

1966 Green Bay Packers: Won Super Bowl I, finished 9-4-1 (won Super Bowl) in following season

1967 Green Bay Packers: Won Super Bowl II, finished 6-7-1 (missed playoffs) in following season

1968 New York Jets: Won Super Bowl III, finished 10-4 (lost divisional round game) in following season

1969 Kansas City Chiefs: Won Super Bowl IV, finished 7-5-2 (missed playoffs) in following season

1970 Baltimore Colts: Won Super Bowl V, finished 10-4 (lost conference championship game) in following season

1971 Dallas Cowboys: Won Super Bowl VI, finished 10-4 (lost conference championship game) in following season

1972 Miami Dolphins: Won Super Bowl VII, finished 12-2 (won Super Bowl) in following season

1973 Miami Dolphins: Won Super Bowl VIII, finished 11-3 (lost divisional round game) in following season

1974 Pittsburgh Steelers: Won Super Bowl IX, finished 12-2 (won Super Bowl) in following season

1975 Pittsburgh Steelers: Won Super Bowl X, finished 10-4 (lost conference championship game) in following season

1976 Oakland Raiders: Won Super Bowl XI, finished 11-3 (lost conference championship game) in following season

1977 Dallas Cowboys: Won Super Bowl XII, finished 12-4 (lost Super Bowl) in following season

1978 Pittsburgh Steelers: Won Super Bowl XIII, finished 12-4 (won Super Bowl) in following season

1979 Pittsburgh Steelers: Won Super Bowl XIV, finished 9-7 (missed playoffs) in following season

1980 Oakland Raiders: Won Super Bowl XV, finished 7-9 (missed playoffs) in following season

1981 San Francisco 49ers: Won Super Bowl XVI, finished 3-6 (missed playoffs) in following season

1982 Washington: Won Super Bowl XVII, finished 14-2 (lost Super Bowl) in following season

1983 Los Angeles Raiders: Won Super Bowl XVIII, finished 11-5 (lost wild card game) in following season

1984 San Francisco 49ers: Won Super Bowl XIX, finished 10-6 (lost wild card game) in following season

1985 Chicago Bears: Won Super Bowl XX, finished 14-2 (lost divisional round game) in following season

1986 New York Giants: Won Super Bowl XXI, finished 6-9 (missed playoffs) in following season

1987 Washington: Won Super Bowl XXII, finished 7-9 (missed playoffs) in following season

1988 San Francisco 49ers: Won Super Bowl XXIII, finished 14-2 (won Super Bowl) in following season

1989 San Francisco 49ers: Won Super Bowl XXIV, finished 14-2 (lost conference championship game) in following season

1990 New York Giants: Won Super Bowl XXV, finished 8-8 (missed playoffs) in following season

1991 Washington: Won Super Bowl XXVI, finished 9-7 (lost divisional round game) in following season

1992 Dallas Cowboys: Won Super Bowl XXVII, finished 12-4 (won Super Bowl) in following season

1993 Dallas Cowboys: Won Super Bowl XXVIII, finished 12-4 (lost conference championship game) in following season

1994 San Francisco 49ers: Won Super Bowl XXIX, finished 11-5 (lost divisional round) in following season

1995 Dallas Cowboys: Won Super Bowl XXX, finished 10-6 (lost divisional round game) in following season

1996 Green Bay Packers: Won Super Bowl XXXI, finished 13-3 (lost Super Bowl) in following season

1997 Denver Broncos: Won Super Bowl XXXII, finished 14-2 (won Super Bowl) in following season

1998 Denver Broncos: Won Super Bowl XXXIII, finished 6-10 (missed playoffs) in following season

1999 St. Louis Rams: Won Super Bowl XXXIV, finished 10-6 (lost wild card game) in following season

2000 Baltimore Ravens: Won Super Bowl XXXV, finished 10-6 (lost divisional round game) in following season

2001 New England Patriots: Won Super Bowl XXXVI, finished 9-7 (missed playoffs) in following season

2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Won Super Bowl XXXVII, finished 7-9 (missed playoffs) in following season

2003 New England Patriots: Won Super Bowl XXXVIII, finished 14-2 (won Super Bowl) in following season

2004 New England Patriots: Won Super Bowl XXXIX, finished 10-6 (lost divisional round game) in following season

2005 Pittsburgh Steelers: Won Super Bowl XL, finished 8-8 (missed playoffs) in following season

2006 Indianapolis Colts: Won Super Bowl XLI, finished 13-3 (lost divisional round game) in following season

2007 New York Giants: Won Super Bowl XLII, finished 12-4 (lost divisional round game) in following season

2008 Pittsburgh Steelers: Won Super Bowl XLIII, finished 9-7 (missed playoffs) in following season

2009 New Orleans Saints: Won Super Bowl XLIV, finished 11-5 (lost wild card game) in following season

2010 Green Bay Packers: Won Super Bowl XLV, finished 15-1 (lost divisional round game) in following season

2011 New York Giants: Won Super Bowl XLVI, finished 9-7 (missed playoffs) in following season

2012 Baltimore Ravens: Won Super Bowl XLVII, finished 8-8 (missed playoffs) in following season

2013 Seattle Seahawks: Won Super Bowl XLVIII, finished 12-4 (lost Super Bowl) in following season

2014 New England Patriots: Won Super Bowl XLIX, finished 12-4 (lost conference championship game) in following season

2015 Denver Broncos: Won Super Bowl 50, finished 9-7 (missed playoffs) in following season

2016 New England Patriots: Won Super Bowl LI, finished 13-3 (lost Super Bowl) in following season

2017 Philadelphia Eagles: Won Super Bowl LII, finished 9-7 (lost divisional round game) in following season

2018 New England Patriots: Won Super Bowl LIII, finished 12-4 (lost wild card game) in following season

2019 Kansas City Chiefs: Won Super Bowl LIV, finished 14-2 (lost Super Bowl) in following season

2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Won Super Bowl LV, finished 13-4 (lost divisional round game) in following season

2021 Los Angeles Rams: Won Super Bowl LVI, finished 5-12 (missed playoffs) in following season