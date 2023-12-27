Here are the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is getting closer to finalizing its next class.

The Class of 2024 features 15 finalists, with six players making this stage for the first time.

Nine players reached this stage in the Class of 2023 process, two players are in their first year of eligibility and four players are finalists for the first time after a combined 40 years of eligibility.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

So, which players are one step closer to enshrinement in Canton, Ohio? Here's the full list:

Who are the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024?

Here are the 15 finalists for the Class of 2024, with Chicago Bears' Devin Hester, San Francisco 49ers' Patrick Willis and San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers' Antonio Gates as some of the highlights:

The 15 modern-era finalists for the @ProFootballHOF Class of 2024! pic.twitter.com/YENGxDf74q — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2023

DB Eric Allen — 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders

— 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders DE Jared Allen — 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

— 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers OT Willie Anderson — 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

— 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens OG Jahri Evans — 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers

— 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers DE/OLB Dwight Freeney — 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions

— 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions TE Antonio Gates — 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers

— 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers S Rodney Harrison — 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots

— 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots PR/KR/WR Devin Hester — 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens

— 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens WR Torry Holt — 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

— 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars WR Andre Johnson — 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans

— 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans DE Julius Peppers — 2002-09, 2017-18 Carolina Panthers, 2010-13 Chicago Bears, 2014-16 Green Bay Packers

— 2002-09, 2017-18 Carolina Panthers, 2010-13 Chicago Bears, 2014-16 Green Bay Packers RB Fred Taylor — 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots

— 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots WR Reggie Wayne — 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

— 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts LB Patrick Willis — 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers

— 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers S Darren Woodson — 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys

There are also three senior category finalists in Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell, as well as coach/contributor finalist Buddy Parker.

Which Class of 2024 finalists are in their first year of eligibility?

Tight end Antonio Gates and defensive end Julius Peppers are the two players in their first year of eligibility.

Which Class of 2024 finalist has waited the longest to be enshrined?

Defensive back Eric Allen, who played for the Eagles, Saints and Raiders, is in his 18th year of eligibility.

When will the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 be unveiled?

The Class of 2024 will be unveiled publicly on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 9 p.m. ET. That is the weekend of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.