The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers started hitting each other before the opening kickoff on Monday Night Football.
Roughly an hour before game time, a fight involving several players from both teams broke out on the SoFi Stadium field in Inglewood, California.
Tempers flared after Cowboys players came onto the field for pregame warmups and made their way through an area where Chargers defensive backs were conducting drills, according to the Associated Press.
At one point, Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. knocked Chargers running back Austin Ekeler's helmet off.
The skirmish came one night after the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants got into it during Sunday Night Football.
The Cowboys (3-2) enter MNF looking to bounce back after an ugly prime-time loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Chargers (2-2), meanwhile, are fresh off a bye week and riding a two-game win streak.