Ex-NFL running back Alex Collins dead at 28 after motorcycle crash

Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks, died in a motorcycle crash in Florida on Sunday night. He was 28 years old.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning," Collins' family said in a statement via the Seahawks on Monday night. "Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality.

"We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time. We ask for privacy as we navigate through our grief. We will provide updates regarding funeral arrangements as they become available."

The NFL family mourns the loss of Alex Collins and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, teammates and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rHqGL6bAmd — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2023

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the fatal crash occurred in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, at around 10:20 p.m. Sunday. Investigators said Collins, who was driving a motorcycle, struck the rear side of an SUV that was crossing his lane while attempting to make a left turn.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene, and the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

"The Seahawks family along with the 12s are so saddened to hear of Alex's passing," Seahawks executive VP/general manager John Schneider said in a release. "Alex's infectious smile and classic river dance skills will forever be missed. Alex would light up a room and was beloved by our entire building. He enjoyed life and attacked it on the football field. He was one of the most productive runners in SEC history. Our sincere condolences to his immediate family, the Gatewood family, and his agent Kelli Masters. You will be forever be missed, Alex. On behalf of Jody Allen, Pete Carroll, Chuck Arnold, Chad Morton and the entire Seahawks community, rest in peace brother."

A Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native, Collins attended the University of Arkansas and was selected by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. After being released by Seattle ahead of his second season, Collins signed with the Ravens and enjoyed a career year, posting 973 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

He spent one more year in Baltimore before returning to Seattle for a two-year stint in 2020, last appearing in an NFL game in the 2021 season. For his five-year career, Collins logged 1,997 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns over 50 games.

"Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a release. "I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex's family. May he now rest in God's eternal peace."

Russell Wilson, Geno Smith and Rashaad Penny, all of whom were teammates with Collins in Seattle, mourned his death in social media posts.

To one of my favorite teammates.

You brought joy to every huddle.

Keep Dancin’ in Heaven.



Love you AC. Forever missed. #RIP pic.twitter.com/X6dbhWzifH — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 15, 2023