Trending
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles hosting rival Dallas Cowboys to open 2025 NFL season

The NFC East rivals will kick off the 2025 NFL season

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Super Bowl champs are kicking off the 2025 season against a division rival.

On Monday, NBC Sports' Mike Tirico announced on TODAY that the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4, to begin the NFL season.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams!

Subscribe  SIGN UP HERE

Most of the time, the Super Bowl champs kick off the following season on a Thursday night before the first football Sunday, so the Eagles hosting the opener is no surprise.

The game will be broadcast on NBC as the start of the network's Sunday Night Football slate.

This story is developing and will be updated.

NFL

NFL 23 hours ago

Jets tryout Giovanni Williams aims to join brothers Quinnen and Quincy on same team

NFL May 10

Saints' Derek Carr retiring due to ‘degenerative changes' to right shoulder

This article tagged under:

NFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Share
Dashboard
NBC Boston Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us