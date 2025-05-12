Philadelphia Eagles hosting rival Dallas Cowboys to open 2025 NFL season

The Super Bowl champs are kicking off the 2025 season against a division rival.

On Monday, NBC Sports' Mike Tirico announced on TODAY that the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4, to begin the NFL season.

We'll be waiting all summer for this INCREDIBLE NFL Kickoff showdown.



Cowboys. Eagles. Sept. 4. @NBC and @peacock. pic.twitter.com/LXjpEAfDHm — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 12, 2025

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Most of the time, the Super Bowl champs kick off the following season on a Thursday night before the first football Sunday, so the Eagles hosting the opener is no surprise.

The game will be broadcast on NBC as the start of the network's Sunday Night Football slate.

This story is developing and will be updated.