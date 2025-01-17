Dolphins named designated home team for NFL's first game in Madrid

The Miami Dolphins will head to Madrid this fall for the NFL's first ever regular season game in Spain.

The NFL announced the Dolphins as the designated home team for the historic matchup, which will be held at the iconic Bernabéu Stadium, home to Spanish soccer powerhouse Real Madrid.

"The exciting first-ever game in Spain underlines the NFL's continued commitment to expanding its global footprint and reaching new audiences across the world," Brett Gosper, head of Europe and APAC at the NFL, said in a statement. "The Miami Dolphins playing at the Bernabéu Stadium, home to Real Madrid C.F., showcases the global appeal of the league and of our sport, in what promises to be a historic moment."

This will be the Dolphins' seventh ever regular season game on international soil. They are 1-5 overall overseas, with their most recent international game coming against the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany, during the 2023 season.

The Dolphins' opponent for the Madrid game will be announced during the NFL's full 2025 schedule release this spring.

"We are thrilled to play the NFL's inaugural game in Spain, a country of rich history, tradition and passion and home to a vibrant Dolphins fanbase," Miami Dolphins vice chairman, president and CEO Tom Garfinkel said. "There is a hunger for football in this market, and we are proud to join with the NFL in growing the game internationally while engaging with old and new fans alike. With the unique synergy between Miami and Madrid, we believe this is only the beginning for us in this incredible region and we look forward to bringing the excitement and community of Dolphins football to Spain in 2025 and beyond."

The Dolphins, along with the Chicago Bears, hold marketing rights in Spain as part of the league's Global Markets Program

The NFL has now announced the designated home team for all five international games that will take place in the 2025 regular season. The Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns will all serve as hosts for games in London, while the Indianapolis Colts will play in the NFL's first ever regular season game in Berlin, Germany.